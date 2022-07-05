It was 2013 when video game extraordinaires Naughty Dog released what would become one of the most popular video games to date. The Last of Us followed a ruthless man and a resourceful teenage girl on their journey to safety in the middle of an apocalypse, and it took the world by storm.

RELATED: Essential Pieces of 'The Last of Us' Lore to Remember Before the TV Show

Before its 2020 sequel The Last of Us II was even released, it was announced that after multiple failed attempts at a live-action adaption, HBOhad picked up alive-action series of the game, and there is a lot that fans need to know before it airs.

Introducing Joel And Ellie

Image via HBO Max

In the video games, the lead, playable characters Joel Miller and Ellie Williams were voiced by Troy Baker and popular voice actress Ashley Johnson, both of whom won VGX Awards for Best Voice Actor for their roles in 2013.

In the new series, Joel will be portrayed by The Mandalorian and Game of Thronesstar Pedro Pascal, while 14-year-old Ellie will be played by another notable Game of Thrones star, Lyanna Mormont's portrayer Bella Ramsey.

The Original Voice Actors Also Star In It

Image via Naughty Dog

Fans of the game don't need to fret about their favorite characters getting new voices, because TLOU's original voice actors are said to also be starring in the new series.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Voice Actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson to Appear in HBO Series

Baker and Johnson, as well as Tommy's original portrayer Jeffery Pierce, are all on board to star and reoccur in the show, and are all said to be playing undisclosed characters.

Which 'The Last Of Us' Game Is It Based On?

Image via Naughty Dog

After the successful releases of the two main video games and its 2014 expansion The Last of Us: Left Behind, it had fans wondering exactly where on this timeline the series will take place.

The HBO series is said to take place during the events of the first video game, while possibly following up with the events of the sequel. One change to the timeline in the series will be switching the year of the outbreak from 2013 to 2003.

Keeping The LGBTQ+ Representation

Image via Naughty Dog

Due to the events of The Last of Us: Left Behind, fans wildly speculated that Ellie may not be straight. With the release of The Last of Us II, the game confirmed those theories by making it clear Ellie was a lesbian who later dated her friend Dina.

The show has promised to stay true to the game, keeping the character of Ellie lesbian, though the character of Dina has yet to be mentioned for the series adaption, leaving fans to assume Season 1 will only feature events from the first game and its expansion.

HBO's First Video Game-Based Series

Image via Naughty Dog

From Euphoria to Game of Thrones to The Sopranos, HBO has been supplying viewers with hit TV shows since 1972, starting with Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock, the network's first original, scripted series that premiered in 1983.

HBO will continue to break barriers with its premiere of The Last of Us, which makes history as the network's first-ever video game-based television series.

Largest Production In Canadian History

From Disney Channel shows to Hallmark Channel films to Netflix series, dozens of productions take place in Canada every year for the country's film industry's tax incentives and lost cost of living for casts and crews.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Wraps Filming on HBO Series

Of all productions ever made in Canada, this new show is said to be the largest ever, being filmed in Calgary, Alberta over the span of a year and on several sets created to look like American cities from the game.

The First Show From PlayStation Productions

Image via Naughty Dog

PlayStation Productions launched in 2019 via Sony Interactive Entertainment and teamed up with Sony Pictures to release the 2022 film Uncharted based on the video game of the same name. The production company has three more films on the way, but The Last of Us gets a special honor.

The new series is the very first show from PlayStation Productions, which later plans on releasing showsbased on video games Twisted Metal,God of War and Horizon 2074 on various streaming platforms.

Music By Gustavo Santaolalla

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fans of the game may remember those unique compositions throughout each level. It was acoustic guitar string plucks and dramatic violins, with just enough hint of creepy for a horror game that featured several heartfelt moments.

The game's composer Gustavo Santaolalla will be bringing those memorable tunes to the show, previously providing themes to Jane the Virgin and Making a Murderer.

Several Notable Guest Stars

Image via Naughty Dog

While this television adaptation already stars a large cast, it's said to feature many known guest stars in its first season.

Most notably on the list of guest stars is Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman as Bill, A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid as Ellie's best friend Riley (per The Last of Us: Left Behind), and Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah.

When And Where Will It Air?

While this new series is teased to be "coming soon," it's set to air sometime in 2023. It's still unknown whether the show will premiere on the HBO network or exclusively on its streaming platform HBO Max.

The games' writer and director Nick Druckmann co-wrote the first season's 10-episode arc with Craig Mazin, who also co-executive produced the show.

NEXT: From 'The Last of Us' to 'Knuckles': The Biggest Upcoming Video Game TV Series and Where to Watch Them