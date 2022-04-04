With only two seasons left, it's now or never to board the next trip to Atlanta.

Who doesn’t love Donald Glover? He’s an accomplished writer with credits including 30 Rock, an actor with shining performances in Community and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He’s also a standup comedian and a musician who records and performs under the pseudonym, Childish Gambino. He’s an EGOT–an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner–contender, a showrunner, and a father. Somewhere in all of that responsibility and effort, he and the entire crew from FX’s 2016 hit series Atlanta found time to return for two final seasons airing in 2022. Season 3 started after a four-year gap between the debut of Season 2, and fans finally got a look at where Earn and the crew were headed after the finale of the second season.

Atlanta follows Earnest Marks (Glover), a post-college man struggling to keep ahead of his responsibilities and dreams as time and opportunities barrel past him. He successfully lobbies his cousin, a talented prospective rapper named Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry), to let him manage him, and he tirelessly works to lift them both beyond their lots in Atlanta, Georgia. The series won five Primetime Emmy Awards for its first two seasons including Outstanding Director and Lead for a Comedy Series (Donald Glover), as well as Outstanding Cinematography (Christian Spregner). The hotly anticipated third season is finally dripping down out of the FX faucets, and fans can’t get enough. For everything Atlanta Season 3, with spoiler warnings ahead, check out the info below.

Image via FX

Who Returned After the Hiatus Between Atlanta Season 2 and Season 3?

Image Via FX

In a testament to the creative forces behind the show, the entire main cast returned despite obviously busy schedules. Donald Glover is back as an executive producer and as the series lead, Earnest “Earn” Marks. Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) is back as Vanessa, “Van,” Earn’s on-again-off-again love interest and baby mama. Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) returned as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Earn’s cousin and talented meal ticket. Closing out the crew is Darius, Paper Boi’s bff and the oddball jack-of-all-trades, who is thankfully reembodied by LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You.) Glover is reported to direct almost half of the new season, with his frequent working partner Hiro Murai returning to helm the first half of Season 3.

Season 3 spoiler territory: The new season takes place mostly in Europe, so the rest of the supporting cast like Tracy (Khris Davis) aren’t represented in the fresh setting.

Atlanta Season 3 Episode Guide

Image Via FX

New episodes of Atlanta air every Thursday from March 24, 2022, through May 19, 2022. Each new episode is available for streaming on Hulu the following Friday, starting at 2 am CST. The first two episodes of Season 3 titled, “Three Slaps,” and “Sinterklaas Is Coming to Town,” aired back to back on March 24 and the third was released on March 31. All three are currently available to stream for Hulu subscribers thanks to FX on Hulu–a partnership that sees FX’s library ported to the streaming service alongside the development of original shows exclusively released on Hulu. Here are the episode details:

Episode 1: “Three Slaps” - March 24, 2022

Episode 2: “Sinterklaas Is Coming to Town” - March 24, 2022

Episode 3: “The Old Man and the Tree” - March 31, 2022

Episode 4: “The Big Payback” - April 7, 2022

Episode 5: “Cancer Attack” - April 14, 2022

Episode 6: “White Fashion” - April 21, 2022

Episode 7: “Trini 2 De Bone” - April 28, 2022

Episode 8: “New Jazz” - May 5, 2022

Episode 9: “Tarrare” - May 12, 2022

Episode 10: “Rich Wigga Poor Wigga.” - May 19, 2022

Image Via FX

The descriptions for the first four episodes–all directed by Hiro Murai–are up on Hulu.

“Three Slaps,” is described as “Wow it’s been a minute. I mean, I like this episode about the troubled kid but we waited 50 years for this?”

“SinterKlaas Is Coming to Town,” is described as, “I think everybody knows blackface aint cool anymore, we get it. They be trying too hard to go viral.”

“The Old Man and the Tree,” has “This one was cool. Going to rich parties and meeting weirdos. Season 1 was better.”

Lastly, “The Big Payback,” simply says, “I was legit scared watching this.”

The first two episodes screened ahead of the televised premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, TX. Collider called it “still as hilarious, confounding, and brilliant as ever.” The show won the audience’s pick for the best comedy-drama series at the end of the festival, the rest of the categories and winners are available here.

Season 2 and 3 Spoilers Ahead: The new season kicks off a year after viewers last saw Alfred, Earnest, and Darius flying out of ATL and headed across the Atlantic towards Europe. The crew is back across the pond, scrambling to put on a contractually obligated show in Amsterdam when an uninvited guest flies in to join them. That’s just the beginning. As to where it’s going, that’s anyone’s guess. Donald Glover even recently announced that the new season almost featured an appearance by Ryan Gosling. Start taking bets now on who the next guest star could be, because the show has surprised with celebrity appearances since Season 1.

Is Atlanta Season 3 the Final Season?

Image via FX

While it’s true that Atlanta is coming to an end, fans can savor the surreal flavor of this cinematic carnival of horrors for one more season following the finale of Season 3 in May. Atlanta Season 3 and Season 4 were shot simultaneously, and Season 4 is expected to debut towards the end of the year. In speaking about the end of the show, Glover said,

“Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry have spoken about the end of the show as well, both contemplating what the future for these characters looks like far beyond the cameras shutting off.

“We’re all eager to figure out what becomes of the gang, what happens to us. I was wondering, what happens to older rappers? What is Albert at 55? Is he still going to be doing the same thing? But that’s the great part of coming to an end. For us, it just naturally felt like it was time…If we decide to come back together when we’re 65, with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.”

Check out new episodes of Atlanta on FX every Thursday night, or on Hulu every Friday. Or catch up on the series on Hulu before the series wraps after Season 4 releases at the end of the year.

