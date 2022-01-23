She-Hulk is one of the many upcoming Marvel projects and will mark the MCU debut of the titular character. Jennifer Walters is a mild-mannered lawyer who possesses the same powers as the strongest Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!

Marvel is heading into their sophomore year when it comes to their Disney+ television shows and is continuing to flesh out this cinematic universe by introducing us to a cast of new characters, bringing in new writers, and telling various stories within the Marvel world, and pulling from the more obscure comics canon. With new characters like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Echo so to make their debut, it’s time we finally broke down what we know about the future of the MCU. So, today we are breaking down everything we know about She-Hulk.

The only information we have on a release date is that the series is scheduled for 2022. Like the rest of the industry, Marvel’s release schedule may change due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant.

The Series’ Plot

She-Hulk is a 10-episode half-hour legal drama that finally takes us back to the world of the Hulk. We’re following Jennifer Walters as she tries to balance life as a lawyer and her newly discovered superpowers. We don’t have an official synopsis just yet, but Marvel Studios’ head, Kevin Feige, has spoken about the series and what fans should expect.

During Disney Investor Day in 2020, Feige said: [She-Hulk is] a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7.”

Feige once again teased the premise of She-Hulk during Disney+ Day 2021: "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode." For now, plot details are scarce, but we will keep you up to date on any information as it comes.

The Cast

Our leading lady is Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, and she’s not alone. The series features a star-studded cast featuring new and returning characters alike. Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) and Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/The Abomination) are set to reprise their roles from The Incredible Hulk and previous MCU films as supporting characters.

Joining our gamma-radiated friends are Marvel newcomers; Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Josh Segarra (Arrow), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place). Gonzaga will be playing Walter’s best friend; however, we don’t know her name as of now. Goldsberry will be playing a character named Amelia, and Jamil plays the show’s main villain, Titania. Segarra’s character is currently unknown.

Feige’s previous comments lead us to believe that more MCU characters will return outside of Banner and Blonsky. Could we possibly see William Hurt return as Secretary Ross, or does the courtroom setting allow for Charlie Cox to reprise his role as Matt Murdock? None of the appearances have been confirmed, but anything can happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Creatives Behind She-Hulk

The people bringing She-Hulk to life are veterans when it comes to modern-day comedy shows. Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) is the series showrunner and writer, while Kat Coiro (Shameless) and Anu Valia (Mixed-ish) will serve as directors. Coiro will be directing six episodes of She-Hulk, with Valia directing three. As of now, it is unknown who will be directing the one remaining episode.

Gao’s writing credits feature Robot Chicken, Silicon Valley, and Ricky and Morty. It’s also worth noting that she has written some of the most well-received episodes of Rick and Morty, such as the Emmy-Award winning “Pickle Rick,” “The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy,” and “Rickmancing the Stone.” Coiro’s previous work as a director includes Shameless, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dead to Me, and It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia. Valia also has a vast body of work, directing Love, Victor, Never Have I Ever, and Mixed-ish episodes.

The creatives behind the series have a background in providing quality entertainment and have great comedic timing. She-Hulk is primed for success as Disney’s first major comedy on the streaming service.

Comic Book History

She-Hulk’s MCU origin might deviate heavily from her comic book counterpart, but we still might be able to piece together an idea of what the series will entail. This section might contain potential spoilers for the She-Hulk series, so if you’re not interested, consider this your spoiler warning.

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, Savage She-Hulk #1 hit comic book stores February 1980, marking her first appearance. During the 1970s, The Hulk saw a boom in popularity thanks to The Incredible Hulk’s CBS series. At the time, rival company Universal greenlit a spin-off for The Six Million Dollar Man titled The Bionic Woman.

If CBS decided to make a female-led Hulk spin-off, Marvel would not own the rights since they didn’t create She-Hulk. Jennifer Walters was created so that Marvel could own the rights to a female Hulk character. Lee and the rest of the Marvel writing team didn’t waste time and managed to make a character that has been a staple for the company ever since.

Jennifer Walters’ dream was to become a successful lawyer. She was well on her way to making those dreams a reality until she was shot by the underlings of a mob boss she was prosecuting. Jennifer was on death's door, but luckily she received a blood transfusion from her cousin, Dr. Bruce Banner. As everyone knows, Banner’s alter ego is none other than the Incredible Hulk, so by receiving his gamma-radiated blood, Jennifer now has her own Hulking form.

At first, Jennifer tried to repress the Hulk within her, much like her cousin did years prior, but she learned to control the power and even enjoyed her newly-found strength. Walters has adopted the superhero name, She-Hulk, fighting crime by day as a lawyer, and at night as an Avenger.

Jennifer tends to be more extroverted than her cousin, so she’s often in her She-Hulk form even when she’s not doing hero work. In the courtroom, on dates, and even in her apartment. It makes her character more light-hearted than the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde drama Bruce Banner constantly struggles with.

Like most comic book characters, She-Hulk has seen drastic changes to her powers, design, and origin. During John Byrne's iconic Sensational She-Hulk run, he established that the character would often break the fourth wall, a trait that has been phased in and out of She-Hulk’s stories since then. These fourth wall breaks might creep their way into the series since Jennifer acts as our narrator in the teaser trailer released last November.

