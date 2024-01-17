If you left the TV on the NBC channel sometime since 1990, odds are you would hear the narrator, Steve Zirnkilton, begin a disclaimer with: “In the criminal justice system…” signifying a new episode or a re-run of Law & Order. The show utilized real crimes that made newspaper headlines with dramatized investigations, making it an incredibly compelling and relevant show on television. It is also one of the longest-running primetime series, falling just behind its own spin-off, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It’s managed to stay fresh by using a huge list of starring cast members as detectives for different investigations, like Jerry Orbach (Murder, She Wrote), Chris Noth (Sex and the City), and Benjamin Bratt (Traffic). It also had various guest actors whose faces were immediately recognizable, including Robin Williams (Good Will Hunting), Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and many more.

Despite an 11-year hiatus starting in 2010, the apparent success of the series deemed it worthy of a comeback, and in 2021, NBC announced the series would return for Season 21. The renewal announced many new characters but also saw the return of some of the original cast, with District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson). The show has continued its favorable reprise by announcing Season 23 on April 10, 2023, and now the long-awaited new episodes are finally almost here. Known for introducing new faces and controversial cases, we’ve put together everything we know so far about the new season, so you can get up to speed.

When is 'Law & Order: Season 23' Coming Out?

Image via NBC

New episodes of Law & Order will start being released on January 18, 2024.

Is There a Trailer for 'Law & Order: Season 23'?

Though there hasn’t been a specific trailer released for Law & Order Season 23, the Law & Order YouTube channel released a teaser for Law & Order on Thursday, January 10th, 2024.

Much like NBC’s hit primetime slot called Chicago Wednesday, Law & Order Thursday features three of the popular shows, including Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The trailer features scenes from each show, starting with the case of a missing child from the Special Victims Unit, an undercover officer from Organized Crime, and what appears to be a serial killer on the loose in the original Law & Order. It looks like Thursdays will be a bad day to be a criminal, as the heroes in the nail-biting thrillers work to save lives.

Where Can You Watch 'Law & Order: Season 23'?

You can tune into the NBC channel at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursdays, starting on January 18, or it will be available on its streaming service, Peacock.

Who Stars in 'Law & Order: Season 23'?

Close

This season, we can expect to see the return of District Attorney Jack McCoy, who is, as mentioned, played by Sam Waterston (The Killing Fields). His character is not only a staple in the series but deemed an actual living landmark by The New York Landmarks Conservancy, according to The New York Times. Alongside him are the newcomers since the revival of the show in 2022: Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, played by Hugh Dancy (Ella Enchanted), Lieutenant Kate Dixon, played by Camryn Manheim, who also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, played by Odelya Halevi (Black Adam), and Detective Jalen Shaw, played by Mehcad Brooks another recognizable character from SVU as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime.

What is 'Law & Order: Season 23' About?

As with each season before it, Law & Order Season 23 will be about criminal cases being worked on by detectives and attorneys seeking justice while remaining within the confines of the legal system. It is a tough battle, as even when a case can seem obvious, the legal hoops the team must hop through are treacherous, and one tiny mistake could lead to a case going unsolved.

More shows Like ‘Law & Order’ That You Can Stream Right NowCSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2015)

CSI is a series much like Law & Order, where investigators practice their due diligence in solving crimes while being careful not to tamper or incorrectly collect evidence from a crime scene. Crime scene investigation has really only been properly studied in the last century and until the use of forensic DNA identification in 1986, according to a study on PubMed, it has been somewhat of a guessing game. The show explores how accurately investigators can collect hard evidence and help not only prosecutors win cases but also exonerate individuals who have been wrongly incarcerated. Although the show had rotating characters over the years, some regulars, including William Petersen (Gil Grissom), Marg Helgenberger (Catherine Willows), and Gary Dourdan (Warrick Brown), helped drive the success of the show.

‘NCIS’ (2003-present)

Image via CBS

NCIS, or Naval Criminal Investigative Service, is a drama that centers around a team of special agents who investigate crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The accuracy of the show is a stretch as there are more branches of law enforcement that would cover many of the cases that they investigate, but nonetheless, the series is an exciting, dramatic thriller that draws fans in. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Freaky Friday) plays Mark Harmon, the leader of the NCIS Major Case Response Team, an extremely well-known character whose face could be recognized even without watching the series. Along with the rest of the solid cast over the years, the show has remained a success and a staple in prime-time television.

‘Criminal Minds’ (2005-2020)

Criminal Minds is another crime procedural focusing on profiling and behavioral analysis to catch criminals. The show follows an elite team of FBI profilers as they work to understand and apprehend serial offenders. The murky waters of attempting to psychoanalyze criminals rather than collect solid evidence create a unique show far trickier than normal investigations. It shocks and surprises fans who follow along and attempt to understand the psychiatric traits that are indicative of a perpetrator. The behavior of the characters of the show is somewhat more diverse than other investigative series, as to be expected when dealing with the analysis of psychological behaviors.

