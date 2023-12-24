A24 just released The Zone of Interest, a film about a seemingly ordinary family living next door to the Auschwitz concentration camp, but it seems that its hard-hitting WWII films aren't stopping there. The upcoming documentary Occupied City is a serious look at the effects of the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam through the stories from Bianca Stigter’s book Atlas of an Occupied City (Amsterdam 1940-1945).

Director Steve McQueen, who’s currently married to Stigter, said in an interview with The Wrap that during the four-hour documentary, “You step out, go to the bathroom, or you have a coffee or whatever, and then you’re back in so that even becomes part of the experience of the film.” So be prepared to be locked in for a while if you’re planning on seeing the movie in theaters.

Despite the length, the content of this film is worth taking a deep look at, which is why we’ve put together everything we know so far about Occupied City.

When Is ‘Occupied City’ Coming Out?

Occupied City had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 25, 2023.

Where Can You Watch ‘Occupied City’?

Occupied City will be released by A24 in theaters across the country.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Occupied City’?

A24 revealed the Occupied City trailer on its YouTube channel on October 24, 2023.

The Occupied City trailer features mesmerizing footage taken all around Amsterdam while the narrator (​​Melanie Hyams) describes the changes that took place during the Nazi occupation. The images capture not only beautiful architecture and scenic landscapes but also social interactions and protests during the pandemic. It’s a stellar presentation of a city where life has moved on, but its past remains a part of it.

What Is 'Occupied City' About?

Occupied City is based on the accounts of Amsterdam residents who witnessed firsthand the changes that took place during its Nazi occupation. It describes the new rules that Nazis implemented which were overtly anti-Semitic. The footage displayed while the narrator recites these stories takes place from 2019 to 2022, right through the global pandemic. The stories that are told are immensely moving, as the Netherlands experienced the highest rate of Jewish victims during the Holocaust in Western Europe.

Who Stars in ‘Occupied City’?

While the city of Amsterdam and its inhabitants are the visual stars of Occupied City, its narrator, Melanie Hyams, breathes life into the stories written about its history. Hyams is a British photographer living in Amsterdam and is part of the Sisters Not Twins duo. Her calm demeanor gives a cool touch to the film and delivers the emotional content in a way that forces viewers to swallow the city's haunting past.

Who Is Making ‘Occupied City’?

Bianca Stigter wrote the book Atlas of an Occupied City (Amsterdam 1940-1945) and inspired her husband, Steve McQueen, to work with her on the project. Stiger is a Dutch director who took a short three-minute home movie that depicts a Jewish community in Poland before being taken over by Nazis and expanded it into a film called Three Minutes: A Lengthening. McQueen is a British director who is most well known for his Oscar award-winning Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave, which was based on accounts written by an American slave from 1853. The film is being released by A24, the same company that released Everything Everywhere All at Once, which had a massive winning run at the Oscars, as well as other critically acclaimed films like Moonlight, Past Lives, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

More Movies Like ‘Occupied City’

based on the Holocaust.

Anne Frank Remembered

Director: Jon Blair

Anne Frank Remembered is a 1995 documentary film directed by Jon Blair, who also directed Schindler: The Documentary 10 years before Steven Spielberg’s Schindler's List. It’s a tribute to the legacy of Anne Frank and the horrors of the Holocaust. The documentary uses interviews and archival footage, going beyond using the pages of Anne Frank's diary. Blair's direction beautifully displays Anne's resilience in the face of Nazi oppression, offering an intimate portrayal of her life in hiding. The film doesn't merely recount Anne's story; it also highlights the unsung heroes, like Miep Gies, who was responsible in part for aiding in hiding the Jewish family from the Nazis. Anne Frank’s Diary is not only a book that illustrates the story of a young girl and the trauma she endured during the Holocaust but also a tribute to the 1.5 million victims who were children just like her.

A Film Unfinished

Director: Yael Hersonski

A Film Unfinished, directed by Yael Hersonski (Our Boys), is the exploration of Nazi propaganda's manipulation and the lies that it spread during World War II. The documentary meticulously investigates an unfinished Nazi propaganda film shot in the Warsaw Ghetto, picking apart the orchestrated nature of the footage. Hersonski skillfully uses raw footage from the propaganda film and compares it to survivor testimonials, exposing the staged portrayals versus the authentic struggles of those living under Nazi oppression. The documentary serves as a stark reminder of the propaganda machine's attempt to distort reality and dehumanize the Jewish community. Through firsthand accounts from Holocaust survivors who lived through these horrific events, A Film Unfinished bears witness to the resilience of those who faced inhumane conditions.

No Place on Earth

Director: Janet Tobias

No Place on Earth is a documentary that tells the extraordinary tale of a group of Ukrainian Jews who found refuge in underground caves during the Holocaust. The film uses dramatic reenactments to describe the stories told by its survivors. Director Janet Tobias, brilliantly displays the experiences of those who found sanctuary beneath the earth's surface for the unbelievable 18 months. The documentary shows what a physical toll living underground for that length of time takes on the human body, as well as the mental trauma one would experience. It’s a small but powerful story amid the larger backdrop of World War II, pointing out the lengths that people had to go to survive.

