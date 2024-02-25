The Walking Dead is an award-winning series that has spawned several spin-offs, but none may have been as highly anticipated as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) made his harrowing exit in Season 9, leaving his children in the care of his partner Michonne (Danai Gurira), fans have been dying to know if they would ever be reunited.

The Ones Who Live is an ominous, title as we know from the infamous scene of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) wielding a baseball bat, surviving can mean a sacrifice in quality of life. After all, there must be a reason Grimes never returned to his family after everything he’s been through. While you wait to find out, we’ve put together all the pieces leading up to the new series, what to expect, and most importantly, when and where to tune in.

When Is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Coming Out?

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25, 2024. Each subsequent episode will air every week and, according to Entertainment Weekly, there will be six episodes released in the season.

Where Can You Watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Each episode will air on the AMC channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST. After it airs, it will become available to watch on the streaming channels, AMC+.

​​Is There a Trailer for 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

The Walking Dead YouTube channel has been busy releasing teasers and trailers, and it introduced the first look on January 10, 2024.

It starts with Michonne (Gurira) setting off on her search for Gimes (Lincoln) alongside Nat (Matthew Jeffers) despite a warning not to. Faced with an army of walkers, sitting atop a horse, she seems determined to continue her journey no matter what. Then a scene with Grimes, sitting bloody and battered, shows that he has not forgotten, and the pain of being apart is almost more than they can handle.

However, the leader of the Civic Republic Military, Major General Beale (Terry O'Quinn) questions Grimes with a loaded question “Do you want to live or do you want to die?” At this point, we all know he would do almost anything to stay alive. With that, a montage of explosions, helicopters, and Machonne slaying walkers with her iconic katana, we know from a tearful look in her eyes that their reunion is near.

On January 25, 2024, the final trailer was released.

In this trailer, Grimes appears to be wearing a biohazard uniform with a team of spear-wielding men, apparently sent to protect a brick wall from walkers. Michonne faces off a seemingly impossible battle against the sea of undead. In their hopeful search to see each other again, a repeat of key scenes from the first trailer hints at what will come.

Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), once a traitor to Grimes, says “We’re the last light of the world,” insinuating that the Civic Republic Government is their last chance at reclaiming and rebuilding the world since the outbreak. Themes of sacrifice against personal morals are at the forefront of the new series, but who is right regarding the greater good of the people?

What Is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' About?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live picks up where the original series left off, with Grimes being taken with the CRM and later followed by his partner, Michonne. Their lasting love for each other and developing family keeps them dead set on reuniting. However, finding each other will be a challenge, as Grimes is now part of a governing society set on rebuilding the world in their vision and Michonne leaves her society on a seemingly impossible search.

Who Stars in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'?

Close

The main stars include Andrew Lincoln, who is known for his role in the romantic holiday movie Love Actually, as Rick Grimes, and Danai Gurira, who has played a major role as Okoye in Marvel movies like Black Panther, as Michonne. Pollyanna McIntosh (Vikings: Valhalla) returns to the series as Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl Thorne, Matthew Jeffers (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Nat, Terry O'Quinn (Tombstone) as Major General Beale, Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as Bailey, Craig Tate (12 Years a Slave) as Lt. Col. Donald Okafor, and Breeda Wool (National Treasure: Edge of History) as Aiden.

More Walking Dead Spin-Offs You’ll Love

'Fear the Walking Dead'

Creators: Dave Erickson, Robert Kirkman

Cast: Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo

Fear the Walking Dead is a prequel to The Walking Dead series that follows a family during the initial outbreak in Los Angeles, California. It stars Kim Dickens playing Madison Clark, the mother of Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Nick (Frank Dillane), and fiancé of Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis). As they escape the apocalypse with a caravan of people, they find their roles as survivalists together. It is one of the most well-received spin-offs by critics and works as a standalone binge worthy series.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City'

Creator: Eli Jorné

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Zeljko Ivanek

From the ruthless community named the Saviors, The Walking Dead: Dead City expands the story of the infamous Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Set in Bricks, formerly known as Manhattan, Maggie's son Hershel is abducted by an opposing group called the Croats. Not unlike the classic 80s film The Warriors, Negan and Maggie, along with their crew of survivors, must navigate the treacherous city to retrieve her son, facing walkers and even more dangerous groups.

'Tales Of The Walking Dead'

Creators: Scott M. Gimple, Channing Powell

Cast: Parker Posey, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Jessie T. Usher, Jillian Bell

In the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, each episode explores a story of survival from different perspectives. From doomsday preppers, surviving in bunkers, to hallucinations and even survivors on a boat, the possible scenarios that fans might theorize when daydreaming of an apocalypse become the stories of the show. It also allowed the opportunity for familiar actors to step into these roles, like Parker Posey (Dazed and Confused), Terry Crews (White Chicks), and Jillian Bell (Workaholics).