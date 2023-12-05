The Big Picture Fans at CCXP were excited to hear from Jodie Foster about her role in True Detective: Night Country, as it marks her return to Brazil after three decades.

Kali Reis compared acting to boxing, stating that directors are like coaches and filming is like a fight that you prepare for but never know how it will go until it starts.

The HBO panel unveiled the first trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, promising an intense war in Westeros and confirming a summer 2024 release for the new episodes.

Even though all the HBO content presented by the network at CCXP only starts rolling out in 2024 and beyond, fans were still excited to check them out and hear what the cast and crew had to say about them. Of course, everybody knew that the main event was in a little place called Westeros, so that’s why they saved the best for last.

Not that the other segments were bad. The fans inside the Thunder Stage in São Paulo were thoroughly excited to see and hear Jodie Foster talk about True Detective: Night Country. This is the first time that the two-time Academy Award winner sets foot in the country in three decades, and she was also clearly excited to be back. Foster revealed to panel hosts Foquinha and Chris Guterres that she’s been a fan of True Detective for a long time, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to go back to the mystery thriller genre.

Foster’s co-star Kali Reis compared acting to her professional career as a boxer, and said that directors are more or less like coaches, giving you cues and telling you how to react to certain prompts. She also stated that filming is like a fight: You prepare to it, but you never know how it’s going to go down until it starts for real. Series director and showrunner Issa López revealed that she set the series in Alaska despite hating the cold because she wanted to challenge herself, as well as use the driving snow, the cold and the dark as oppressive story elements that help tell the story. The trio unveiled a highly anticipated trailer and a poster for True Detective: Night Country.

From Rio to Westeros: HBO Is Going Everywhere in 2024

Close

First announced at last year’s CCXP, the City of God series is taking shape and it will once again center around Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues). During its panel, Rodrigues and fellow cast members Roberta Rodrigues and Andreia Horta commented that the series is necessary because Black and female representation have greatly changed ever since the Oscar-winning Brazilian movie that inspired the series was released. According to series director Aly Muritiba, the City of God series will delve into much more nuanced characters and show how Brazilian slums have changed over time. The show is yet to get a release window.

After all that, it was finally time to hop onto a dragon and fly to Westeros as the HBO panel finally unveiled the first trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2. The night before the panel, HBO revealed character posters that teased the inevitable war coming to the new episodes, and series stars Ewan Mitchell and Steve Toussaint confirmed that this is the craziest we’ll see Westeros ever. Showrunner Ryan Condal appeared on video to say that Season 2 is already in late post-production, but we’re yet to know a specific release window to the hit prequel series. For now, we only know that the new episodes will start rolling out in summer 2024.