The Big Picture Paramount+ showcased exciting projects at CCXP, with massive panels that attracted thousands of energized fans.

The Thundermans Return stars discussed their highly anticipated follow-up movie, while Star Trek: Discovery shared footage from its final season.

Fans were thrilled to receive news about Halo Season 2, including a time jump and a promising dynamic between Cortana and Master Chief. Expect the new episodes to premiere on February 8, 2024.

The thing with huge panels that happen in places like SDCC's Hall H or CCXP’s Thunder Stage is that the energy of thousands of people will instantly tell you how exciting a project is – or not. Paramount+'s own panel at CCXP was hosted by duo of Brazilian influencers Hugo Gloss and Nicole Bahls, a choice that was probably made because they guest starred on reality shows like Drag Race Brasil and Drag Me As a Queen. Initially it made perfect sense, because the opening act of the panel featured the whole cast of Drag Race Brasil Season 1 and a live performance of the show’s host Grag Queen.

'The Thundermans' and 'Star Trek' Take Flight

The panel brought The Thundermans Return stars and producers Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo to the stage to unveil a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up movie. The duo talked about the excitement of revisiting the characters they played while growing up and Kosarin revealed that “there's a lot less sleep” involved when you become a producer. However, they agreed they were perfect to take on the extra duty because “no one knows the show” like them. Griffo added that the essence of Thundermans is still there, even though their characters have to deal with issues that are a little more serious this time around.

Then, it was time for some new footage from the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery. Series star Sonequa Martin-Green revealed that they didn’t know they were doing the final season because the show was only canceled after filming had wrapped. However, she added that the season still ties up the story, and that Michael Burnham's (Martin-Green) interaction with some new characters will breathe some fresh air into the series. Showrunner and writer Michelle Paradise also revealed when Trekkers can expect to see Season 5 of the series: April 2024.

The Search For The 'Halo' Is Closer

Last but not least, it was finally time to dive back into the world of Halo so fans could get news they’ve waited more than a year for. Before the panels, the CCXP audience had the opportunity of going through a Spartan training module at the series’ activation booth, and on stage series star Pablo Schreiber, newcomer Joseph Morgan, showrunner David Wiener and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill re-introduced the series to the public.

Schreiber revealed there will be a time jump at the beginning of Season 2, and praised Wiener for not holding back on the events of the upcoming season. The actor also had a lot of love for Morgan, and revealed he “couldn't resist” the newcomer’s performance when he saw him deliver a three-page monologue in one of his early scenes. Since the audience was eager to find out how Cortana (Jen Taylor) and Master Chief’s relationship will play out in Season 2, Schreiber revealed that they are constructing a dynamic whose plan is to extend far beyond Season 2, and we should look forward to seeing it develop.

The group then let the audience watch the very first trailer for Halo Season 2 and unveiled the release date, which is sooner rather than later: The new episodes start rolling out on February 8, 2024.