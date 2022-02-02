Filmmaker Sacha Jenkins has teamed up with Showtime to shine a light on institutionalized and systematic racism in a new docuseries titled everything’s gonna be all white. In the series' trailer, viewers hear from multiple people of color speaking about their experiences with racism and the negative impact of whiteness in America. Set to debut on February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the three-part limited series will feature interviews with historians, artists, activists, cultural commentators, actors, and more.

In a trailer that gives a “may trigger white people” disclaimer at its start, several interviewees provide their commentary on everything from white fragility to the Capitol riots of January 2021. Through facts, historical events, and even some comedy, the trailer focuses its lens on the problematic systems that are in place to hold people of color down while elevating Caucasians.

Audiences will learn how laws created, even today, benefit those with white skin and have formed a severe space of inequality based around housing, education, and healthcare, all told from the perspective of people of color. The Indigenous people’s fight for land stolen from them will also take center stage in the docuseries, where those stepping forward to tell their stories will share the truth behind the violent takeover of their property.

Image via Showtime

Included amongst the interviewees are Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho and Dr. Nick Estes. Prior to his work on everything’s gonna be all white, the Emmy nominated Jenkins helmed the documentary, Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, and has had a long career creating and contributing to magazines, books, and television shows including the first season of The Boondocks.

Along with directing, Jenkins executive produced and wrote the series with Djali Brown-Cepeda, Gabriel Alvarez, Cameron Dennis and Jon Goodman. everything’s gonna be all white will be produced by Brown-Cepeda, Dennis, Goodman, and John Chimples alongside Mass Appeal for Showtime.

To add to the three parter, there will be a bonus episode which will feature a dialogue between Jenkins and a panel of up and coming artists and activists. The conversation will consist of an array of subjects, including the issues surrounding the pre- and post-legalization of marijuana, which sees a disproportionate amount of people of color still imprisoned even after states have changed their laws surrounding the drug. Jenkins' band, The 1865, will also perform during the bonus episode.

The first episode of everything's gonna be all white airs on Showtime on February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Showtime subscribers can see all three episodes, along with the bonus episode, on demand at 12:01 ET on February 11. Check out the trailer below:

