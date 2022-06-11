What happens when you combine a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology contractor in one show? You get Evil, a refreshing take on the supernatural story arc where logic and beliefs collide. Dr. Kristen Bouchard is a skeptical psychologist who joins Catholic priest-in-training Father David Acosta and technology contractor Ben Shakir. They explore and investigate supposed paranormal activity, unexplained conspiracies, alleged demonic possessions, and other abnormal occurrences. The trio must draw the line between science and religion to see if there’s something supernatural behind these mysteries or whether it’s simple logic.

Evil initially premiered in 2019 on CBS. Despite struggling to deliver linear ratings, the twisty supernatural drama managed to excel on digital platforms. Season 2 of Evil made its move to Paramount+ after proving to be a strong showing when they showed the first season on the platform and Netflix. Evil is renewed for a third season on Paramount+ again, which will make its premiere on June 12, 2022.

While you catch up on the show, check out this cast and character guide.

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard

Katja Herbers plays Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist hired by Father David Acosta to investigate paranormal occurrences and help distinguish between legitimate proof of demonic possession or insanity. Initially, Bouchard works for the District Attorney's office. She is in charge of interviewing criminals to determine whether they are fit to stand trial and capable of testifying as witnesses.

A huge skeptic at first, she is not religious and does not believe in the supernatural. However, demons taunt her while she sleeps, putting her scientific beliefs to the test. Bouchard used to be an avid climber, having reached numerous summits. She did, however, give up her climbing passion to raise her four daughters.

Herbers is a Dutch actress who has cemented her name in TV with her roles as Dr. Helen Prins in the drama series Manhattan and Emily Grace in the HBO science-fiction drama Westworld.

Mike Colter as Father David Acosta

Mike Colter plays Father David Acosta, a former journalist who is now a seminarian studying to be a Catholic priest. Working as an assessor, Working together with Bouchard, Acosta’s job is to investigate mysteries like abnormal activities or demon possession and deduce whether they have legitimate scientific reasoning or are the proven work of the Devil.

Despite Bourchard’s disbelief, Colter is a kind-hearted man who is open to people having different views and beliefs, even if they are far off from the church's teachings. He may not be forcing his beliefs upon other people, but Colter is more than happy to explain should anyone inquire about his faith. Colter has a hard time with addiction - he takes hallucinogens to enhance his visions, unsure whether they are a product of his mind or a sign from God.

Colter has an extensive acting portfolio in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with appearances in Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones. He also featured in The Good Wife and Men in Black 3.

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Aasif Mandvi plays Ben Shakir, a blue-collar contractor who acts as the investigation trio’s technical expert and equipment handler. He is the go-to guy to provide electronic or environmental explanations behind so-called supernatural events. Along with Bouchard and Acosta, Shakir works together to debunk paranormal cases, including the one incident in “Genesis 1”, where an alleged demonic whispering turns out to be the sounds coming from the dishwasher.

He is knowledgeable, which shows through his strong aptitude for technology. While easy-going, he is a bigger skeptic than Bouchard, to the point he may come across as judgmental, which explains why he prefers to keep his opinions to himself. But, at the end of the day, Shakir likes to help people with somewhat creative solutions.

Mandvi is a British-American actor who starred as a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2006 to 2017. In addition to his Daily Show stint, the actor made his television appearance in the comedy series The Brink. He’s also done movies, including Spider-Man 2 and The Last Airbender.

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

Kurt Fuller plays Dr. Kurt Boggs, a certified psychiatrist, and Bouchard’s current therapist. Making his first appearance in “Genesis 1”, he has been treating Bouchard for years and is surprised when Bouchard tells him about her demonic night terrors, for which he prescribes her Diazepam. When Bouchard accuses him of sharing her therapy session with others, which he denies, things take a turn. However, it’s eventually shown that someone has been taking away his notes behind his back. Level-headed and having a solid scientific background, Boggs is a patient man who tries hard to understand where his patients are coming from.

You can watch Kurt Fuller in the comedic classic Wayne’s World. The American character actor also featured in Psych, Supernatural, and No Holds Barred.

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

Michael Emerson plays Dr. Leland Townsend, who is also a forensic psychologist and Bouchard’s professional nemesis. As a psychologist within civil courts and the criminal justice system, he relies on numerous methods in evaluating criminals - ranging from psychotherapy, mental competency assessments, and interviewing child witnesses.

In a sick twist, Townsend thrives off encouraging other people to commit evil acts. He has a particular interest in the concept of sin. Despite putting on a stoic, put-together facade that could easily charm anyone, Leland is a master manipulator. However, all this is smoke and mirrors. In reality, Leland is an insecure former insurance adjuster from Des Moines who went by the name Jake Perry.

With two Primetime Emmy Awards under his belt, you can catch Emerson playing the serial killer William Hinks on The Practice and also as Benjamin Linus on Lost. In addition, he has made several appearances on The CW series Arrow and as a key character on Person of Interest.

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

Christine Lahti plays Sheryl Luria, Bouchard’s happy-go-lucky mother, who serves as the so-called fun grandmother to her four grandchildren. In contrast to Bouchard’s strictness, Luria often watches over her granddaughters and splurges them with gifts like a new VR game. However, Luria could be oblivious to certain dangers, thanks to her minimum supervision over the girls as they try out a game meant for mature audiences.

Despite her age, Luria’s confidence and outgoing personality boost her to be a part of the dating scene, where she meets Townsend. She becomes obsessed with Leland, despite Bouchard's strong disapproval. She pursues a relationship with Townsend in secret, which ends with an engagement. However, under Leland’s manipulation, Luria follows his morally dubious advice.

Lahti previously appeared in the film Swing Shift, in which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She’s also featured in …And Justice for All, Housekeeping, and Leaving Normal.

Marti Matulis as George

Marti Matulis plays George, who plays a demon whose sole mission is to terrify Bouchard through her nightmares. It’s never confirmed whether George is a product of Bouchard’s mind or is the result of a strong demonic influence. The demon is also known to shapeshift into other forms, such as an AR Demon, the Winged Demon, and Townsend’s Devil Therapist. George's voice is provided by Euan Morton.

Despite being a demonic entity with unimportant connections to Earth, George is highly in tune with recent events. Unlike your traditional demon, which is all scare and no substance, George talks too much and has a relaxed manner of speaking. The tall, humanoid creature comes across as a Shadow Person, with leathery skin and long claw-like fingers. Much to Bouchard’s chagrin, George makes himself at home in her residence and loves to pop out of the darkness and cause distress.

Before the show, Matulis was involved in massive-scale projects such as Harry Potter, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Season 5 of MTV’s Teen Wolf as The Surgeon.