After it premiered, the CBS hit series Evil became known for subverting expectations. With a healthy mix of supernatural horror, procedural drama, and twisted humor, the four-season show received praise from critics and fans alike. While there were many iconic episodes during the show's run, there was only one holiday-themed episode in Season 1, which easily became one of the show's best.

"7 Swans a Singin'" Is a Twisted Take on a Holiday Episode

Season 1, Episode 10 – "7 Swans a Singin'" – is a major departure from a typical holiday episode. While it has the same familiar holiday backdrop, filled with Christmas trees and twinkly lights, the episode explores the psychological and supernatural horrors of Christmas through an eerie and dangerously catchy song. In typical Evil fashion, the episode also serves as a commentary on real-life issues. In this case, '7 Swans a Singin'' delves into the influence of social media and the dangerous ramifications it can have on an impressionable, young audience.

The episode begins when Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) are called to a school to investigate a group of students who can't stop singing the same song. At first, Kristen suspects that it must be some kind of obsessive behavior, but the true horror emerges when they discover an insidiously addictive Christmas song that has a hidden message that only children can hear. Eventually, the song makes the children go mad, leading to self-harm, and ultimately uncovers the truth about where the song originated from.

"7 Swans a Singin'" Explores the Dangers of Social Media

What makes this episode so memorable is how it twists the familiar joy of Christmas and its music into something far more sinister. From a viewer’s perspective, this episode plays into the very relatable annoyance of certain songs getting stuck in your head, especially Christmas songs. While they've become a huge part of the holidays, Christmas music seems to start earlier every year and continues nonstop all during the season.

That's where Evil uses the earworm of a song, coupled with the viral video of "Pudsy's Christmas" to show how pervasive influencers are on their young followers. It takes a seemingly innocuous Christmas song and turns it into a literal weapon. This element of the episode also plays into the fear of parents not being able to protect their kids from infectious online influences, since anyone over 16 can’t hear the manipulative message. It turns out that Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) is behind the dangerous message, using influencer Malindaz (Taylor Louderman) as the unassuming messenger.

Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King turned to musician Jonathan Coulton, a frequent collaborator from The Good Fight, to build the catchy and eerie tune. "Pudsy's Christmas" instantly became a fan favorite, but has a very unsettling nature to it. This perfectly exemplifies what makes “7 Swans a Singin’” not only a standout holiday episode but a classic Evil episode overall. If you haven't seen the episode, it's definitely worth a watch. Just don't let it get stuck in your head...

Evil Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. The whole series is also still streaming on Paramount+.