The Evil Dead is considered a classic within the horror genre for good reason or, to be more specific, numerous good reasons. It was made on a relatively low budget and was the feature debut of its director, Sam Raimi, who went on to direct two sequels to the film alongside blockbusters such as the Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Beyond Raimi, another name you can't look over while discussing The Evil Dead and its sequels is Bruce Campbell, who plays the one character who's central to all three of the original Evil Dead movies: Ash Williams. His progression from reserved survivor to all-out action hero perfectly matches how this iconic cinematic trilogy begins as straightforward horror and becomes something exceedingly silly and not particularly scary by the third film, Army of Darkness. Both Raimi and Campbell have been more than willing to talk about all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories regarding the making of these films, and such discussions have never been quite as entertaining — or surprisingly informative — as the DVD commentary track recorded for Evil Dead II.

Considering the low budget and charmingly scrappy way these classic demonic possession horror (and sometimes comedy) movies were made, any insight into the production proves tremendously valuable for aspiring filmmakers out there. The Evil Dead (1981) has two solid commentary tracks, one with Sam Raimi and the film's producer, Robert G. Tapert, and the other with Campbell doing something of a one-man show. But there's a particularly great commentary track for the second Evil Dead movie that features Raimi and Campbell in the same room together, alongside two other people who were instrumental to the sequel's success: Scott Spiegel, who was a co-writer for the film, and Greg Nicotero, who was responsible for the special effects and make-up. As such, not only can Evil Dead II be seen as a sequel that arguably improves upon the original (or at least matches it), but it also spawned a commentary track that surpasses any recorded for the original film, in turn debatably becoming the best commentary track for any horror movie.

What Is 'Evil Dead II' About?

Following The Evil Dead, Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell had already proven themselves capable of making a quality and gory horror movie with a confined setting and reduced budget. The temptation might've been there to just repeat what worked for a sequel, but Evil Dead II thankfully goes one step further and emerges as something a good deal more interesting. Sure, the premise is very similar, given that in both films, a group of people end up stuck in a cabin buried deep within some ominous woods, and are forced to contend with demonic forces that want to torment, possess, and ultimately kill the hapless people trapped in said cabin. There might be a mild level of camp or silliness to the original, given the low-budget nature of the film and the fact that some special effects don't hold up perfectly, but it otherwise generally keeps things creepy and free of comedy. Evil Dead II, on the other hand, isn't afraid of getting silly while also retaining certain horror elements from the first movie.

The Evil Dead is a horror movie, Army of Darkness is something of a fantasy/slapstick comedy blend, and so it feels right that the movie in between those two functions as both a horror movie and a comedy. There's plenty of blood. tension, and a sense that anyone whose name isn't Ash Williams is likely to die at some point, but there are also scenes of broad — and hilarious — physical comedy. Watching it, one gets the sense that Sam Raimi wanted to show he was more than capable of doing just horror, and that Bruce Campbell wanted to prove how he had the acting chops to be both a Three Stooges-style comedic performer and, when the time was right, even something of an action hero. Both successfully pulled this off throughout Evil Dead II, all the while retaining enough scary elements so that people who wanted similar thrills to what they got in The Evil Dead (1981) would come away satisfied. It's a cinematic balancing act done extremely well, and to really appreciate how it was pulled off, check out the various making-of supplements, including Evil Dead II's commentary track.

Given how physical media isn't quite as available as it used to be, there may be some concern that the humble commentary track is something of a dying breed. For the uninitiated, they're optional audio tracks that can be listened to alongside a movie as it plays out, usually with the film's actual audio turned way down and the people doing the commentary most prominently heard. They're most associated with DVDs and Blu-rays, though given that different audio tracks are available for movies on streaming services, it's a little confusing — and disheartening — why commentary tracks aren't widely available on streaming services.

The excellent Evil Dead II commentary track originally appeared on the film's special edition LaserDisc release and was only later included on some (but not all) DVD special editions. In a digital age, it can be tracked down through other means; though you'll need either a copy of the film or access to it on a streaming site to watch the film while experiencing the commentary track legally (and some effort is required to get both the footage and audio in sync). It's worth it, though, because it's a joy to listen to a pair of collaborators as iconic as Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell reminisce about old times, tease each other, and give valuable behind-the-scenes info on one of the best films they ever made together. Scott Spiegel is also a good source of information and entertainment value, given his status as a co-writer and long-time friend of Raimi. The same can be said for the track's fourth participant, Greg Nicotero, perhaps best known for getting his start with special effects through collaborations with legends like George A. Romero and Tom Savini, and then going on to do the special effects for (and direct dozens of episodes of) The Walking Dead.

The four speakers on this commentary track aren't shy about giving away many of the secrets surrounding Evil Dead II's production, in turn making this a great source of information for aspiring filmmakers out there. Raimi and Spiegel are both able to lay out how they approached making Evil Dead II simultaneously a sequel and a remake of the first film, in turn making its protagonist, Ash Williams, one of the most unlucky and continuously doomed in horror history. And then of course you have Bruce Campbell discussing how grueling the film was to make, and how it was even more physically arduous than the already notorious first movie, which is known for being a horror movie that tortured its actors — almost as much as their characters were in the film.

Some filmmakers and creatives might want to ensure their secrets stay secret, but Evil Dead II's commentary thankfully features participants who are willing to be very transparent. They'll admit when scenes that looked like they were one shot had hidden cuts, and they'll point out when something was a miniature or if a green screen was used instead of the "real" thing. They're even willing to highlight minor mistakes that made their way into the movie, like a continuity error involving which hand Ash holds his gun in and a background extra who couldn't open the door of a plane in one scene and is shown in the background for what feels like a minute or more trying in vain to open it. Maybe a viewer wouldn't notice such things without listening to the commentary track, but one gets a sense that Raimi and his fellow speakers acknowledge that only the die-hard fans are likely to listen to an in-depth commentary track; and therefore, they don't mind letting such hardcore fans in on a handful of secrets and humorous mistakes. After all, an informative commentary track is great, but if a commentary track can provide both educational value and genuinely funny humor, then that's even better.

Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi Are Both Hilarious and Informative

It's no secret that watching movies with friends while commenting on the film can be a great deal of fun, and the fact it's also fun to listen to other people politely joking about (or sometimes trash-talking) a movie is the reason something like Mystery Science Theater 3000 exists in the first place. Hearing Raimi and Campbell in particular making numerous jokes is what makes Evil Dead II's commentary track more than just a useful and educational resource for filmmaking tips and tricks. They playfully bicker in a way that only close friends can get away with doing: Raimi laughing about how often he tormented Campbell without letting his stuntman do much work at all, and Campbell taking it on the chin, so to speak, and also getting in a few jabs regarding the filmmaking efforts of his close friend/director.

It's a largely light-hearted commentary track that works to make an already funny horror movie even funnier, and that's before considering some of the accidental humor, too. Notably, this was recorded in the late 1990s, and Raimi references The Wizard of Oz at least once... cut to 2013, and he was behind Oz the Great and Powerful, which served as something of a prequel to that classic tale. As a film, there's an argument to be made that Evil Dead II is the best in the series, and the same can definitely be said for its audio commentary. It deserves to be celebrated and listened to, even all these decades on from the film's creation and the track's recording because it's insightful, interesting, informative, and also just entertaining and funny. It also shows how commentary tracks still hold up and shouldn't be discarded, even if physical media may soon be on the way out.

