After the instant classics that were Alien and Aliens, the franchise has been up and down in quality ever since. Many sequels were too dumbed down or off-the-wall, no matter if Sigourney Weaver was still involved, or the xenomorphs were battling predators. Ridley Scott tried to right the ship, so to speak, with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, and while those were better-made films, many fans didn't like the direction he took. So, where do you go when all else fails but back to the beginning? That's what Alien: Romulus does, as it's set in between the events of the first two entries. Directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus gets rid of the subplot of engineers and David (Michael Fassbender) and goes back to the roots of pure horror, with a simpler but terrifying story of humans being attacked and ripped apart by aliens. The approach has worked, as Alien Romulus was not only received well by critics (it has an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes), but by fans as well, leading to an impressive $108 million opening weekend across the globe. This isn't the first time Fede Álvarez came in late to an iconic horror franchise either. 11 years ago, he was handed the reins of Evil Dead.

Sam Raimi's Evil Dead films are iconic in the horror genre. The first film, released in 1981, took the "cabin in the woods" trope and turned it into an intense splatterfest, introducing us to Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), a horror icon who would become as legendary as Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger (but he's the good guy). Six years later came Evil Dead II, which served almost as a remake of the first film, but with the gore, scares, and jokes turned up to eleven. In 1993 we got Army of Darkness, where Ash goes back to medieval times. It's a premise that could have been a disaster if not put into the deft hands of Raimi and Campbell. As great and important as those films are... the 2013 reboot is even better. Before you sharpen your pitchforks, hear me out.

It Was Smart to Make a New Evil Dead Movie Without Bruce Campbell's Ash

For 20 years, the Evil Dead franchise sat silent. Throughout the '90s, there was talk of a potential Freddy vs Jason film (which finally happened in 2003), but there were also whispers of putting Ash up against both of the classic '80s slasher villains. It never came to be, however, and Raimi and Campbell didn't push for a fourth film. For two decades the franchise just sat there, and when it did come back, it was in a way that most fans had dreaded. Evil Dead was going to get rebooted. Throughout the 2000s, so many horror classics got the reboot treatment, starting with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and being followed by Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th. Some were okay, some were bad, but none came close to their original. There was no reason rebooting Evil Dead should have worked either, especially since Raimi wouldn't be directing, but served only as a producer. In fact, his replacement, Fede Álvarez, had never even made a feature film before. And then there was the biggest sin of all: neither Bruce Campbell nor his character of Ash would be back. How in the heck can you have an Evil Dead film without Bruce Campbell?!

On paper, it seemed like a disaster waiting to happen, but what Álvarez and company envisioned was a bold new take. Not everyone liked it because of how different it felt, but that’s the point. Evil Dead had already rebooted itself with the second film. There was no reason to do that again. To have Bruce Campbell in an Evil Dead movie 20 years after the last, with a new director and a new cast, would have felt like a nostalgic cash grab. It happens often in horror now, but to decide to let your big hero rest and tell a different story takes guts. Álvarez's film didn't want to look back at the past and try to relive past glory, which would have been impossible. The new Halloween films have shown us that. Jamie Lee Curtis might be a stellar actress, but no film in the latest trilogy holds a candle to the original 1978 film, and 40 years from now, we won't be talking much about them. Ash didn't deserve that. Thankfully, we got three seasons of a wonderful Ash vs Evil Dead television series a few years later to give his character the proper goodbye he deserved. It was a fitting format for an extended story, where a movie's limited time wouldn't have been as impactful.

Fede Álvarez Ditches the Comedy For His Version of 'Evil Dead'

Removing Ash wasn't the only change 2013's Evil Dead made. It also ripped away the humor. There are a few jokes in the finished film, but it's far from a comedy. Álvarez's version aimed to be straight-up horror. It's pure nightmare fuel, made to get under your skin and make you squirm and look away in terror. Many horror films use humor as a release valve. It's a way to give audiences a break and catch their breath, and it's quite smart that Álvarez decided to omit this. Ash was a great comedic character; to take his sense of humor and give someone else his snappy one-liners would have felt like a cheap imitation. Instead, Álvarez shows us the frightening parts and makes us stare at them. There is no time to stop and relax while you wait for the rollercoaster to have the next big drop. This one grabs you, and once it kicks in, refuses to let you go.

The 2013 film is a bloodfest. Literally. As revealed by Blood-Disgusting at the time, it set the record for the most fake blood used in a film. 70,000 gallons would end up being used, with 50,000 used just for one scene in the third act. It surpassed anything done in the original trilogy by far. While the film still sought to give hardcore fans what they wanted in gore, any film could shoot fake blood out of a hose. There had to be more to it than just blood. The practical effects scenes are some of the most well-done in horror history. There is no CGI here, outside of a fire scene.

That dedication to showing the audience something real is what helps to make everything so scary. The original trilogy did that too, but some of those effects, such as the stop-motion dancing Linda in Evil Dead II (while creepy) don't look real. The 2013 version tops everything that came before with its uber-realistic-looking mayhem. You don't need any context to be scared when you see someone cut off their own arm with an electric knife, or watch someone else split their own tongue in two. You can giggle at stop-motion Linda, but there isn't one bit of body horror in 2013 that's anything but traumatizing.

It doesn't get enough credit, but the Evil Dead reboot stands out from its brethren due to its outstanding score from Roque Baños. The scores from the original trilogy are great, but Baños gives us something not only chilling but big and bombastic. His score pounds so hard that it makes the film feel that much larger. It takes any scene and makes it seem like the fate of the world is at stake.

Jane Levy Gave Horror Fans a Fascinating Take on the Modern Final Girl

Gore, special effects, and a great score are all integral to creating a classic, but none of it matters if you don't have characters and a story to make you care about all the blood and mayhem. That's where this version really shines. We don't have Bruce Campbell anymore, but instead, the impossible task of creating a new hero for the modern age falls to Jane Levy, who was only 23 at the time. She was perfect casting straight off the bat simply for not being a well-known star. At the time, she was the star of the ABC series Suburgatory, but it wasn't that popular. In 2013, Levy had only been in two other feature films. This mattered because when you looked at her, you didn't see a big movie star whose presence would immediately take you out of the horror because your brain's immediately telling you that everything you're seeing is fake. Instead, when we look at Jane Levy here, we only see her character, and what a character it is.

Levy plays Mia Allen. She is a heroin addict, and in order to overcome it, her friends and brother take her to a cabin in the woods to help her get through the withdrawal. We're given an untraditional hero who we don't easily get behind. She's multi-layered and not just a stereotypical final girl from a horror movie. We can't cheer for her and believe in her until she cheers for and believes in herself, and that's what keeps us engaged as the horrific events of the evening unfold.

2013's ‘Evil Dead’ Uses Demons To Explore the Theme of Addiction

Levy's interaction with her brother, David (Shiloh Fernandez), is a masterclass in acting and storytelling. We see a brother and a sister who love each other, but have a relationship that has clearly caused a lot of pain. It's not always said in words either. A look of frustration from David or one of anger or shame from Mia speaks a thousand words. There could be no demons at all, and you'd still have the ingredients for a powerful drama. We so badly want Mia to overcome her own issues, which makes it that much more tragic when she becomes possessed. Levy's portrayal of the demon is a stark difference from her human character. As the demon, she is terrifying to the max, from her look to the evil words that come out of her rotten mouth. There is a clear parallel between the demons that come with the human condition (in Mia's case, addiction) and the otherworldly evil entities that form the basis of this franchise. The original Evil Dead trilogy overwhelmingly succeeds at being fun. This movie does what the best horror films do and goes deep with a message to rattle your soul.

The 2013 film is bookended by two of the most "holy shit" scenes you'll ever see in horror or anywhere else. In the beginning, we see a girl possessed, the demon spitting filth at her father as he pours gasoline on his tied-up child and sets her on fire. Right off the bat, you know you're in store for something different. The ending sees David sacrificing himself for Mia. With her brother and friends all dead, Mia has nothing to fight for but herself, something which she has not been good at. She is forced to battle her evil doppelgänger as if she's battling addiction itself. In a wink to what came before with Ash's weapon of choice, Mia finds a chainsaw and goes ballistic against her tormentor. She cuts off its legs and then jams the saw into the demon's head. The blood flows by the thousands of gallons in what has to be the goriest death ever filmed. As the blood gushes, Mia rids herself of her demons, literally and figuratively. In blood and death, she is reborn.

Fede Álvarez Gives Us a New Story in a Similar Setting

2023's Evil Dead Rise, from director Lee Cronin, was absolutely terrifying body horror, which succeeded partially by switching up its setting. Gone was the creepy cabin in the woods, giving way to a dilapidated high-rise apartment in Los Angeles, with a single mother (Alyssa Sutherland), and her family targeted by the awakened Deadites. Just that one change made it fresh. For 2013's Evil Dead, the action stayed in an isolated cabin in the woods, which could have easily made the movie feel unoriginal and too tied to the past. Instead, Álvarez's Evil Dead works by using the familiar to its benefit. The cabin in the woods gimmick might be so overdone that it led to a meta-horror film titled Cabin in the Woods, but there's a reason why horror returns to this ground so often. It's because the fear of being alone in the woods will always be scary, no matter how many times we've seen it.

Álvarez gives us what we want, but that's just the wrapping. Rip it open and you'll find that the present inside is completely different. The Necronomicon and Deadites might be there, even with some visual callbacks, but the 2013 Evil Dead doesn't drown itself in fan service. It's a known monster now in pursuit of completely different characters in a story with a very different tone. Sam Raimi's trilogy was a horror comedy, so Álvarez made a dark story with no laughs to be found. Outside of Ash, many of those characters were underwritten, so Álvarez makes his come to life with a painful drama that doesn't even need demons to be compelling.

The original trilogy is a good time, and will never fail to leave a smile on your face. The 2013 Evil Dead goes for more. It wants to be a truly horrific horror film that might make you smile at its brilliance but leave you chilled by the memory of its story. Evil Dead Rise might have been a great sequel too, but even it couldn't top what Fede Álvarez accomplished.

