The Big Picture Evil Dead 2013 redefined horror with a dark take on drug addiction and relationships. Levy's performance is unforgettable.

Scream Factory's 4K steelbook release includes special features and both theatrical and uncut versions of the film.

Pre-order the exclusive Evil Dead 4K steelbook now for $39.99 USD on Scream Factory's website. Supplies are limited.

When it comes to iconic horror franchises, few have arguably had the same high quality track record as The Evil Dead. The original is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its theatrical release this year. However, while every following entry has a rabid fan base, the love for Evil Dead 2013 has taken on a life of its own. The Fede Álvarez directed film starring modern genre icon Jane Levy has received a ton of love this decade, especially leading up to the release of Evil Dead Rise last year. This included the reboot getting a 4K Blu-ray release for the first time from Scream Factory back in 2022. Now, like the Necronomicon itself, the horror-centric boutique label is back from hell with a new stunning Evil Dead 4K steelbook.

The single disc 4K release features an artfully scary rendition of Evil Dead’s most iconic scene. Specifically, Levy’s Mia (possessed by a deadite) creepily peeking out of the locked basement door. The edition will come with all the special features from Scream Factory’s standard 4K. This includes multiple making-of featurettes, an audio commentary with Álvarez, Levy, and other cast and crew members, and Evil Dead trailers/ TV spots. The release will also come with both the theatrical and uncut versions of the film. Like all Scream Factory releases, if you pre-order through their website, you’ll get an exclusive poster. The artwork is the same haunting piece featured on the steelbook.

‘Evil Dead’ Remains Blood-Soaked Goodness

While “elevated horror” would be a term that came into popularity with films like The Witch, Evil Dead was one of the first of its kind in the 2010s to inject a pre-existing property with real world horror. Drug addiction and the dark relationship side effects that infect it are the core themes fueling Álvarez’s demented take on the universe. The previous two entries, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, went in a more horror-comedy direction. However, Álvarez brought the series back to its hardcore horror roots, stripping it of the camp that laced the franchise up until that point. Then there’s Levy, who gave one of the best “final girl” performances of the 21st century thus far. The duo would reteam for another beloved horror thriller in 2016, Don’t Breathe, before Álvarez would move on to other iconic genre franchises like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Alien. That being said, there’s just something bloody unique about their version of Evil Dead that keeps bringing horror fans gleefully back for more traumatic carnage. Evil Dead 2013’s legacy lives on in Evil Dead: The Game and at horror conventions around the world, where Levy has recently become a regular.

Where Can You Stream ‘Evil Dead’?

You can currently stream Evil Dead 2013 on Max alongside the latest film in the franchise, Evil Dead Rise. Scream Factory’s new 4K steelbook is releasing on August 20, 2024, and you can pre-order it now on their website for $39.99 USD. The collector's edition can be previewed below.