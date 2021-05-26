The Deadites will rise on HBO Max, as Evil Dead Rise is officially heading to the streaming platform, with no theatrical release confirmed. Executive produced by Evil Dead original director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell, Evil Dead Rise is the new chapter of one of the most influential horror franchises in movie history, and if moving to a streaming platform ensures we’ll get to watch it sooner than later, so be it.

Little is known about the upcoming film to be helmed by The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin, who was handpicked by Raimi to bring the franchise back to life. The usual setting of a cabin in the woods will also be dropped in favor of urban scenery, a choice that should lead the franchise into an unexplored path. As Campbell is retired from his Ash William character, Evil Dead Rise will also bring in new female protagonists Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock, Jungle) to play two estranged sisters who need to overcome their differences in order to survive an attack of the demon-possed dead.

The Evil Dead franchise already went through several reimaginations. The second film of the original trilogy is part-sequel, part-reboot, while the third film, 1992’s Army of Darkness, takes Ash Williams to fight a skeleton army in medieval ages. The wacky and campy style of Evil Dead would live on in the series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which ran for three seasons on Starz from 2015 to 2018. In 2013, Fede Álvarez also brought a more grounded, more brutal, but equally amazing version of Evil Dead to theaters, with Jane Levy as the lead.

There’s still no set date for Evil Dead Rise to hit HBO Max. However, earlier this year Campbell revealed production would start in 2021 in New Zealand, making an early 2022 release likely. Now that HBO Max is attached to the project, chances are production should indeed start soon, with the blessings of the Necronomicon, of course. As news from the upcoming Evil Dead sequel rises (pun intended), we’ll tell you all about it here at Collider.

