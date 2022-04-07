Horror fans are currently in a genre renaissance with great modern classics like The Witch, Last Night in Soho, X, Malignant, It Follows, and Scream(2022). However, one of the films that has wrongly gone under the radar is the 2013 reboot of Evil Dead directed by then-newcomer Fede Álvarez. This horror film just celebrated its ninth anniversary and Álvarez took to his Twitter to share the never before seen alternate ending.

The clip Álvarez shared is only six seconds long, but it would have changed the entire vibe of the film. It is a much darker ending that see Jane Levy’s Mia die at the hands of the Deadites in the classic POV shot made iconic by The Evil Dead in 1981. Alvarez stated in his post that this was the original ending, but the series' original director and producer on the film Sam Raimi “wisely” convinced him to change the ending. Raimi said, “after everything she’s been through, she deserves to live.” Álvarez also took the time to complement Levy who let out one of her best screams in the cut scene.

While many horror fans love a bleak ending, in this particular case, changing the ending was the right call. Evil Dead was already an extremely dark film with some very intense bits of body horror and the themes to this day are very morbid. Few films outside the horror genre have tackled the themes of drug addiction and mourning as well as this film oppressively does. Mia is a symbol of the tuff road to recovery and the empowering strength to fight addiction. Levy also gives one of the best horror performances in history and it is so amazing that she should have been nominated for an Oscar for her traumatizing performance.

RELATED: Why 'Evil Dead,' 'Dawn of the Dead' and 'The Hills Have Eyes' Are Some of the Best Horror Remakes Ever

The ending we did get is still dark given the fact that Mia lost one of her hands and all her friends are dead, but her walking away from the blood-soaked cabin alive is one of the most memorably hopeful endings that the horror genre has ever seen. If we did get the original ending, it would have put a depressing cloud over this film. It arguably would have gone against its themes and would have made the film hard to re-watch.

Evil Dead was ahead of its time as it was one of the first “elevated” type horror films that used real-world horrors to reinforce its terrifying imagery. It predates films like The Witch and The Babadook while coming just months before The Conjuring took the horror genre by storm. If you have not seen this modern classic it is a must-watch as it is the rare horror remake/reboot that is arguably better than the original.

Both Álvarez and Levy have since moved on from the franchise. Álvarez made another modern genre gem in Don’t Breathe also starring Levy and the director just produced the recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel for Netflix. Álvarez will next be directing and writing a new film in the Alien franchise.

Evil Dead might have gotten a proper sequel TV series in Ash vs Evil Dead after the reboot and there is a new film in the franchise Evil Dead Rise coming to HBO Max later this year, but this particular film will always be close to horror fans' hearts. Mia has been a fan-favorite character for almost a decade now, to the point where fans have been petitioning for her to be added to the upcoming Evil Dead video game. Hopefully Evil Dead will eventually get the wider recognition it deserves, but until then, you can watch the alternate ending down below.

New 'Russian Doll' Season 2 Images Reveal Secrets Hidden in the Subway

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (338 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick