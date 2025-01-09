It’s about time for another wave of Evil Dead funkos! Following the success of 2023's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth film in the franchise and directed by Lee Cronin, it came as no surprise when several follow-up projects were announced, including a spin-off from Sébastien Vaniček. However, while we await further updates about these projects, Funko has dropped a new Ash and Evil Ash from Army of Darkness as part of the epic Evil Dead collection.

As seen in the images below, the models have a close resemblance to their movie characters, with the Ash Williams Pop donned in his S-mart uniform complete with metal hand and “boomstick” from the final sequence in the film. Similarly, Evil Ash’s demonic appearance is well depicted, complete with his iconic skull cap on his head. Pre-orders for the two figures are now available on Amazon and at Entertainment Earth but are scheduled to arrive in April.

Created by Sam Raimi, the Evil Dead Franchise goes as far back as the 80s and currently consists of five feature films and a television series. The first Evil Dead movie was released in 1981, and its sequel in 1987. In 1992, Army of Darkness followed, completing the original trilogy, all starring Bruce Campbell as Ashley Joanna "Ash" Williams. These were also written and directed by Raimi, with Robert G. Tapert serving as producer.

Over two decades later, the film franchise returned with the 2013 reboot, Evil Dead, featuring a new protagonist, Mia Allen (Jane Levy). It was directed by Fede Álvarez and produced by Raimi, Campbell, and Tapert from the original trilogy. Later, in 2015, the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead came along but lasted for only three seasons. Campbell returned as Ash in the series, much to fans' delight, and when it ended, he announced an animated series revival would be in the works years later.

Last but certainly not least, Evil Dead Rise, the most recent film in the franchise, hit theaters on April 21, 2023. It was written and directed by Lee Cronin, with Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan starring as sisters Ellie and Beth Bixler. According to its synopsis, it follows a “twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

The latest Evil Dead Funko Pop can be pre-ordered on Amazon and Entertainment Earth. Also, Evil Dead Rise is streaming on Max.

