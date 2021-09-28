It's once again time to get groovy as Lionsgate has revealed that a brand new box set for Bruce Cambell's cult classic series The Evil Dead will be arriving on November 16.

The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will consist of both The Evil Dead and The Evil Dead II, as well as all three seasons of the Ash vs. Evil Dead series. The set will bring the original two films into 4K Ultra and Blu-ray in a bundle so stuffed full of horrors that it might give the Necronomicon a run for its money. Unfortunately, Army of Darkness is not included in the box set, so there will be no appearance of a particular Boomstick.

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

RELATED: How 'Evil Dead II' Reimagined the Horror Protagonist With Ash Williams

Here is a full lineup of special features that come with the Groovy Collection:

The Evil Dead 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Special Features:

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell

The Evil Dead DVD Special Features:

One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor

Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead

The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell

Unconventional

At the Drive-In

Reunion Panel

Discovering The Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Trailer

TV Spots

The Evil Dead II 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Special Features:

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Co-writer Scott Spiegel , and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero

, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Blu-ray™ Special Features which include- Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams The Gore the Merrier Still Galleries Audio Commentary



Ash Vs Evil Dead The Complete Collection Blu-Ray Special Features- Season 1:

Inside the World of Ash

How to Kill a Deadite

Best of Ash

Audio Commentaries

Ash Vs Evil Dead The Complete Collection Blu-Ray Special Features- Season 2:

Season 2 First Look

Inside the World of Ash vs Evil Dead

Up Your Ash

Women Who Kick Ash

Puppets Are Cute

Dawn of the Spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How To Kill a Deadite

Fatality Mash-Up

Audio Commentaries

Ash Vs Evil Dead The Complete Collection Blu-Ray Special Features- Season 3:

Season Overview

Inside the World of Ash vs Evil Dead

Audio Commentaries

The Evil Dead Groovy Collection Box Set will arrive on November 16. Check out the package for the set and the official synopsis of the Groovy Collection Box Set below.

Horror fans, return to that iconic cabin in the woods, then travel decades beyond it, with this Evil Dead Groovy Collection. Wisecracking ladies’ man Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is reborn as a slayer of Deadites in The Evil Dead (4K + Blu-ray™) after a vacation in the country is ruined by the reading of an ancient demon-summoning text. In Evil Dead II (4K + Blu-ray™), a chainsaw-armed Ash is pushed to the brink of madness by unhinged evil yet again, while “Ash vs Evil Dead” (Blu-ray™) follows an older, grayer Ash over three wild seasons as he reckons with his bloody past in the face of a Deadite plague.

KEEP READING: 'Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbaek Joins 'Salem's Lot' Adaptation as Richard Straker

Share Share Tweet Email

Woody Harrelson on ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and What Happened To His Beautiful, Flawless Wig from the First Film He also talks about how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Andy Serkis direct the sequel.

Read Next