It's once again time to get groovy as Lionsgate has revealed that a brand new box set for Bruce Cambell's cult classic series The Evil Dead will be arriving on November 16.
The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will consist of both The Evil Dead and The Evil Dead II, as well as all three seasons of the Ash vs. Evil Dead series. The set will bring the original two films into 4K Ultra and Blu-ray in a bundle so stuffed full of horrors that it might give the Necronomicon a run for its money. Unfortunately, Army of Darkness is not included in the box set, so there will be no appearance of a particular Boomstick.
Here is a full lineup of special features that come with the Groovy Collection:
The Evil Dead 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Special Features:
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell
The Evil Dead DVD Special Features:
- One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead
- The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor
- Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead
- The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell
- Unconventional
- At the Drive-In
- Reunion Panel
- Discovering The Evil Dead
- Make-Up Test
- Trailer
- TV Spots
The Evil Dead II 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Special Features:
- Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Co-writer Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero
-
Blu-ray™ Special Features which include-
- Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II
- Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II
- Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood
- Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams
- The Gore the Merrier
- Still Galleries
- Audio Commentary
Ash Vs Evil Dead The Complete Collection Blu-Ray Special Features- Season 1:
- Inside the World of Ash
- How to Kill a Deadite
- Best of Ash
- Audio Commentaries
Ash Vs Evil Dead The Complete Collection Blu-Ray Special Features- Season 2:
- Season 2 First Look
- Inside the World of Ash vs Evil Dead
- Up Your Ash
- Women Who Kick Ash
- Puppets Are Cute
- Dawn of the Spawn
- Bringing Henrietta Back
- The Delta
- How To Kill a Deadite
- Fatality Mash-Up
- Audio Commentaries
Ash Vs Evil Dead The Complete Collection Blu-Ray Special Features- Season 3:
- Season Overview
- Inside the World of Ash vs Evil Dead
- Audio Commentaries
The Evil Dead Groovy Collection Box Set will arrive on November 16. Check out the package for the set and the official synopsis of the Groovy Collection Box Set below.
Horror fans, return to that iconic cabin in the woods, then travel decades beyond it, with this Evil Dead Groovy Collection. Wisecracking ladies’ man Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is reborn as a slayer of Deadites in The Evil Dead (4K + Blu-ray™) after a vacation in the country is ruined by the reading of an ancient demon-summoning text. In Evil Dead II (4K + Blu-ray™), a chainsaw-armed Ash is pushed to the brink of madness by unhinged evil yet again, while “Ash vs Evil Dead” (Blu-ray™) follows an older, grayer Ash over three wild seasons as he reckons with his bloody past in the face of a Deadite plague.
KEEP READING: 'Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbaek Joins 'Salem's Lot' Adaptation as Richard Straker
He also talks about how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Andy Serkis direct the sequel.