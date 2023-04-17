Much like that ancient Naturom Demonto book, the Evil Dead movies keep coming back every generation to inflict more gnarly thrills on moviegoers. In the 21st century, the scope of the franchise, in feature films at least, has shifted away from previous protagonist Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) over to new characters in titles like the 2013 Evil Dead remake and the 2023 feature Evil Dead Rise. The kind of stories and characters this franchise can explore have drastically expanded, but the ambitions of the Evil Dead movies once included plans to have the various eras of this franchise cross over. Right after the 2013 Evil Dead feature, a big crossover of various The Evil Dead installments was once on the docket…but it never could come to life.

The Initial Rumblings of an 'Evil Dead' Crossover

In March 2013, Evil Dead debuted to a rowdy response at the South by Southwest Film Festival. The movie’s heavy emphasis on grisly carnage and homages to the original Sam Raimi horror feature was prime fodder to go over like gangbusters at this particular event. Unsurprisingly, this Fede Alvarez directorial effort scored glowing reviews out of the festival. With hype building for the motion picture, it was time to consider that the 2013 Evil Dead remake might be able to span more than just one movie. Preparations for a sequel started to get underway behind the scenes and the key creative participants of the feature also started talking up excitement for what the future of the saga could look like in the press.

At the same time, Sam Raimi announced that he was planning to start working on a screenplay for a sequel to his original Evil Dead movies that same summer. This follow-up to Army of Darkness was not some competing film in a bid to control a piece of valuable intellectual property, like the 2019 Child’s Play remake intruding on the turf of the Chucky movies. These projects were very much in tune with each other and were part of a much larger plan to cross the streams of the Evil Dead saga.

By the end of March 2013, before The Evil Dead remake started its general theatrical run, Alvarez and Campbell openly talked about a big Evil Dead crossover being on the horizon. The plan at this time was for both a remake of The Evil Dead remake and Army of Darkness’s follow-up to come out separately. This would be followed by a subsequent movie that combined Ash with modern-day Evil Dead protagonist Mia Allen (Jane Levy). These were pretty concrete and expansive plans, but they seemed quite justified once the 2013 Evil Dead made $97.5 million in just a $17 million budget. There was clearly still an appetite for this franchise and these expansive plans for a massive Evil Dead crossover would satisfy all those cravings.

The Difficulties With Getting This Crossover off of the Ground

The problems plaguing this Evil Dead crossover became apparent almost immediately. A little over a year after this initial announcement, plans for a proper Army of Darkness sequel movie had morphed into a Starz TV show entitled Ash vs. Evil Dead. This program was initially unable to utilize elements from Army of Darkness because of legal issues (the problem was later resolved). This problem immediately made it clear that it might be more difficult than people initially assumed to pull off that crossover movie. Plus, it would be harder to make a universally appealing crossover movie if it now had to incorporate mythology from a TV show that could only be viewed on Starz.

Meanwhile, plans to get a sequel to the 2013 Evil Dead remake going were also slow-moving. Alvarez had moved on to another project, Don’t Breathe, after Evil Dead became a smash hit, and he brought Levy with him to that production. Still, Alvarez didn’t give up on the project and even openly talked about the potential follow-up at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con Convention. At this event, he noted that the priority for the broader franchise was always Ash vs. Evil Dead and reaffirmed that everyone involved in these various Evil Dead movies wanted to combine the two mythologies of the franchise. He also hopefully commented that the events of the Ash vs. Evil Dead program would help open the door to the big crossover movie, a concrete sign that the events of this Starz program would not be ignored in a big The Evil Dead mash-up.

Still, any potential enthusiasm from Alvarez couldn’t hide the fact that these proposed theatrical Evil Dead sequels just weren’t getting off the ground. 2018 saw especially frustrating and devastating updates for every aspect of this potential crossover. Ash vs. Evil Dead was canceled by Starz, a blow that put an end to a new live-action Ash Williams adventure. Meanwhile, Alvarez confirmed that there was still no script for a follow-up to his Evil Dead remake. The filmmaker was gung-ho about his idea for a Don’t Breathe sequel, but there was no momentum about doing more stories in his corner of the Evil Dead universe.

The 'Evil Dead' Crossover Is Dead…for Now

These ambitious plans for a big Evil Dead crossover finally died off with the news that Bruce Campbell had retired from playing Ash Williams. What was the point of intersecting the various points of this franchise if the most notable leading man of the series wasn’t going to be around? With Alvarez too busy on other projects to concentrate on a sequel to the 2013 Evil Dead remake, the focus shifted to prolonging the franchise in simpler ways. Rather than trying to coordinate an expansive crossover, 2020 brought news that a new standalone Evil Dead film was on the horizon. This project would eventually become Evil Dead Rise, which took the supernatural horror and extreme violence of the series to an apartment complex in the modern world.

There’s always a chance that these plans for the various points in The Evil Dead universe to intersect could get revived down the road, but it’s incredibly doubtful. While the 2013 Evil Dead movie was a hit, the world has moved along fine without a sequel while mega-fans of this franchise got their fill of modern-day Ash Williams adventures with Ash vs. Evil Dead. There’s really just no demand or need for that big crossover Evil Dead feature. While the mere presence of Evil Dead Rise 40 years after the original The Evil Dead installment makes it apparent that the Evil Dead saga isn’t going anywhere, it’s doubtful its future will include the worlds of Mia Allen and Ash Williams colliding.