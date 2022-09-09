Lionsgate is officially releasing a double feature set of Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II on 4K Ultra HD later this year. The 4K double feature release is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for $24.99, and the Blu-ray release of the double feature is currently going for $27.99. It is currently not clear what special features, if any, will accompany the 4K Ultra HD release of the classic horror movie and its sequel. The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II were both previously released on 4K Ultra HD separately and were also released together as part of the Evil Dead Groovy Collection, but this is the first 4K Ultra HD release of the first two Evil Dead movies exclusively.

The Evil Dead was initially released theatrically in October 1981, performing poorly domestically but becoming a hit overseas and making over double its minuscule budget. The film starred Bruce Campbell as Ash, a college kid turned demon-hunting hero who has to fight for his life when his friends get possessed by an ancient evil that was unleashed in the cabin in the woods where they were having a little vacation. After a career misstep with the long-forgotten Crimewave in 1985, Raimi helmed Evil Dead II in 1987.

Evil Dead II was a box office success, is considered superior to the first film by many, and led to the huge cult sensation that is now the Evil Dead film franchise. The film also helped establish Ash as the hero he is known as today. The film is a soft reboot of the first, opening with Ash and his girlfriend Linda traveling to the familiar cabin in the woods for a romantic getaway. Ash soon accidentally unleashes the nasty demons by playing an audiotape where passages from the Necronomicon are recited by an archeologist. Ash soon finds himself holed up in the cabin with a group of strangers including the daughter of the archeologist heard on the tape, fighting for his soul.

RELATED: ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

Evil Dead II's commercial and critical success led to 1992's Army of Darkness, the third film in the Evil Dead Franchise. Army of Darkness took a step back when it comes to horror and gore, instead upping the ante on fantasy elements, following Ash after he is transported to the Middle Ages. Army of Darkness developed its own unique fanbase and was followed by the Starz TV series Ash Vs Evil Dead, which saw Campbell once again reprising his role of Ash. This year, Campbell revealed that an animated continuation of the show is in development. In 2013, Fede Alverez directed a well-received soft reboot of the franchise titled Evil Dead, while a new film, Evil Dead Rise, is scheduled to be released theatrically in April 2023.

The 4K Ultra HD double feature release of Evil Dead and Evil Dead II will be available to purchase on November 1.