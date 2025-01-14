When it comes to major horror franchises, one of the most beloved and consistent from the '80s is The Evil Dead. Whether it be the five theatrical nightmares or the killer Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, the deadites are an unstoppable bunch of monsters. In terms of films, Evil Dead 2013 brought the franchise into the 21st century in blood-soaked fashion. It’s still arguably the scariest entry to date. Now the dreadful reboot is getting a new 4K steelbook from Scream Factory.

A Walmart exclusive, the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook features new artwork of Jane Levy’s Mia facing the deadite infested cabin in the woods. We only get a shot of her legs, but just like in the third act, blood rain is pouring from the sky and Mia’s holding the series’ signature chainsaw. This is the third time Scream Factory has released this particular film in the franchise. Back in 2022, they debuted a Collector’s Edition 4K slipcover before they dropped their first 4K steelbook a few years later. While this release will have all the same special features as the previous editions, this is the first time the popular boutique label is releasing Evil Dead in a two-disc set, featuring a Blu-ray alongside the 4K.

What Is ‘Evil Dead’ About?