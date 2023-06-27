2023 has been another defining year for the horror genre. Particularly for major franchise returns. At the haunting center of that was Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The fifth cinematic entry in the series created by genre legend Sam Raimi was a critical and box office smash hit. Now if you’re looking for more Deadite action all the Evil Dead films, including Rise, are streaming on Max.

The films included in this devilish pack are The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, Army of Darkness, Evil Dead (2013), and the previously mentioned Evil Dead Rise. The only hole missing in this beloved horror universe is the series Ash vs. Evil Dead which ran for three seasons on Starz before getting canceled in 2018. Nevertheless, it makes sense that every big screen Evil Dead misadventure would be on Max given that Rise was released by the streamer’s parent company Warner Brothers.

The Legacy of Ash and the Evil Dead

Ever since The Evil Dead made its wide release debut in 1983 the franchise has been scaring audiences for over 40 years. The original, which was only made for under $400,000, was a breath of fresh air for a genre that was being bombarded with slashers. The thick back to basics campy atmosphere and cabin in the woods setting was more in line with the grindhouse offerings of the early 70s rather than the killer-crazed slashers of the time. Raimi’s unhinged direction is still something to be marveled at with Bruce Campbell’s performance as Ash Williams, while not fully formed in the first film, being the stuff of legends. If horror had a bona fide “scream king”, Campbell would be your guy.

RELATED: Every 'Evil Dead Rise' Character, Ranked by Likability

Evil Dead’s also the rare franchise that doesn’t have a bad sequel. Whether it’s the more comedic driven frights of Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness or the bone chilling straight up horror offering of the 2013 reboot, there’s some for every genre fan to enjoy in this bizarrely creative series. Rise continued this positive sequel trend this past April with a disturbing dark and sick story that examined the dreadful horrors found at the center of motherhood. It’s a film that didn’t pull any of its punches while both honoring and pushing this Deadite-filled series forward. The box office only reflected that with Rise making $146.3 million on a $17 million budget.

The Future of Evil Dead

This bloody success has ensured a bright future for Evil Dead. Fans are of course waiting for a sequel announcement. Some are even hoping that all three main survivors of the franchise, Ash, Mia (Jane Levy), and Beth (Lilly Sullivan) team up for one epic horror showdown against the Deadites. However, while we wait for more Evil Dead news, an animated film featuring Ash is in active development. This gives fans the perfect excuse to have an Evil Dead marathon on Max.