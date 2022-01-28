Classic horror franchises are having a moment back in the limelight with the success of the Halloween reboot and Scream and, as we get further into this year, genre fans will have a lot to gobble up. One of the franchises making a comeback in 2022 is the Evil Dead series and this all begins with the highly anticipated video game adaptation entitled Evil Dead: The Game. The game was supposed to release in 2021, but since its delay back in August it had a target release window of February 2022. However, the developers Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive took to the official game’s Twitter account to announce that Evil Dead will finally be releasing on May 13th, 2022.

This groovy tweet reads as follows, “When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022.”

They continued by saying, “This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right, so your boomstick will be polished, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites on that Friday the 13th of May. We thank you for your patience and understanding.” The developers also took the time with this new release date to confirm that a new trailer for the game will be dropping in February.

While we will not be able to play this game in February like originally planned, it is nice to see the developers being transparent with fans and finally giving us a definitive release date. It is also just funny that the game will release on Friday the 13th which is sure to irritate Jason Voorhees. Evil Dead is such an iconic horror franchise, and it really feels like the people making this game care about delivering the best experience possible. While this is more of a multiplayer based game in the vain of Friday the 13th: The Game, the first delay in August was caused by Boss Team Games’ desire to add a single player mode and back in December they announced that most of the original cast from the Evil Dead trilogy like Bruce Campbell and Ellen Sandweiss would be returning to their respective roles. All this makes it feel like this game might be something really special for fans of this crazy franchise.

This game will also kick off a killer year for the series which will also see its next film in the franchise Evil Dead: Rise set to come out on HBO Max sometime in 2022. You can read the tweet as well as overview for Evil Dead: The Game below:

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

