Evil Dead: The Game will no longer be available this year, as developers Saber Interactive have pushed the game’s release back to February 2022. The announcement was made on the game’s official Twitter account, also revealing developers are working on a single-player mode that’ll allow players to enjoy the game by themselves.

On the official tweet, developers say the delay will “give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!” The extra time will also allow developers “to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

So far, Evil Dead: The Game was revealed as a multiplayer experience where players can control both the “good guys” and the evil Deadites. However, the newly announced single-player mode will allow franchise fans to enjoy the game, even if they don’t want to wait for friends to co-op or face strangers in competitive matches. That means the new option adds a lot of value to Evil Dead: The Game, as it promises to please different kinds of players.

In the announcement, Saber Interactive also promises the “next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell” will be released soon. Campbell is the official narrator of Evil Dead: The Game, and his character Ash Williams is one of the “good guys” available in the game. Campbell also did the voiceover for Evil Dead: The Game’s official trailer, which shows the game will dive deep into the gore and good humor of the franchise.

Evil Dead The Game will let you slay Deadites solo or with friends in February 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/s, and Microsoft Windows. Check out the original announcement tweet below:

