The cult-classic comedy-horror franchise, Evil Dead, is returning from the depths with a new, gory story. Evil Dead Rise, first announced in October of 2019, is scheduled to bloody our screens with a reboot of Sam Raimi’s 1981 demonic possession tale, which inspired comedy-horror favorites such as the hilarious A Cabin In The Woods and Shaun Of The Dead. With Raimi returning to produce and Lee Cronin (A Hole In The Ground) selected to write and direct the newest installment, audiences of the original films hope to see the same hilarious and weird horror that they’ve come to expect from the franchise in this new installment. But what will the new film be about? Will the story still be following the rugged anti-hero Ash Williams? We have all the answers to these questions and more below - if you dare read on.

When Will Evil Dead Rise Be Released?

Though there isn't a specific release date set, Universal/HBO are scheduled to release Evil Dead Rise in the United States in 2022. As of October 25t, filming of the reboot had officially wrapped in New Zealand. Lee Cronin announced the wrap via Twitter, stating that he was on his way home to “cut this thing together”. With the film in post-production hope is that the thrilling, supernatural reboot will be released as soon as summer 2022.

Is There A Trailer Available?

While a trailer is not yet available, Cronin has posted a sneak peek of the film by way of photos on his Twitter page. With the images ranging from his own bloodied sneakers to… well, puddles of blood and chunks of bloody faux flesh, you can get an idea of how this new piece of the demonic possession story is going to go. Fans of the original films will be pleased to know that the newest installment isn’t leaving it’s gruesome roots behind. The first film of the trilogy, The Evil Dead, as well as it’s 2013 remake, were so horrifically gory that they were actually banned in various countries including Finland, Ukraine, and Singapore. While it’s unfortunate to hear that some were unable to view the films, in a way it makes them even cooler. With Cronin revealing in a social media post that the crew used over 6,500 liters of fake blood while shooting Evil Dead Rise, we will have to wait and see if this new movie faces the same blacklisted fate.

Will Bruce Campbell be in Evil Dead Rise?

In Army Of Darkness, the final film of the original trilogy, Bruce Campbell’s character Ash Williams is transported back in time to the Middle Ages where he must find and utilize the Necronomicon to return to his present time. After battling his way through Deadites, helping Duke Henry win the war and killing his own clone, Ash finds the Necronomicon and follows the instructions (as best as he can remember) and returns to his present time to tell the tale. In the final scenes of the film, customers of S-Mart are attacked by a time-travelling Deadite who Ash then kills with a rifle in the middle of the homeware store where he works. Ash then relays his now famous line, “Hail to the king, baby” before passionately kissing his coworker.

This is unfortunately the last we will see of Ash Williams in the films. Campbell has revealed that he will not be returning in front of the camera for the new movie, but rather behind it, as he is set to produce alongside Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert, who has produced every Evil Dead film to date.

RELATED: ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Has Wrapped Filming, Director Lee Cronin Says They Used 6,500 Litres of Blood

Without Ash, What Will The New Evil Dead Story Be About?

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, and HBO Max have jointly released the plot for the film, in which a woman by the name of Beth travels to visit her sister Ellie, who lives in a small, cramped apartment in LA with her three children. When a strange book is discovered in similar fashion to the original story, demons rise and Beth must fight for her life in what they are calling “the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.”

In Cronin’s Twitter posts, he refers sarcastically to the film as a “heartwarming and tender family drama” along with a photo of a blood-spattered countertop captioned “Damn kids never clean up the kitchen.” This hint, along with Cronin’s previous film having dealt with evil children, leads one to wonder who of the family in LA may end up being possessed in Evil Dead Rise.

A reboot with a new storyline is an opportunity to modernize the franchise and incorporate new, terrifying ideas. With Lee Cronin writing and directing the newest installment we can expect him to bring some of the dark creepiness that we saw in his debut film, A Hole In The Ground. Written and directed by Cronin, the film was released in 2019 to positive reviews. The story follows a mother whose son returns from the woods behind their home acting very strange. The woman begins to believe that the boy is not actually her child, but instead a Changeling, which is found in European folklore, said to be an entity left in place of a child stolen by fairies. The film is shot in an eerily grey rural area, with mesmerizing images and a strange creepiness in the parental terror tale. There is no comedy in the film, which leaves room to guess if the newer, and possibly more frightening Evil Dead film will have the same silly, comedic style as those in the original trilogy.

Who Will The New Cast Be?

Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) will portray the mother living in LA, Ellie, and Lily Sullivan (Mental) will play her sister Beth. Additionally, Mia Challis (User Not Found) is listed to portray a character named Jessica, while Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher are listed for characters whose names are yet to be released.

Where Will You Be Able To Watch Evil Dead Rise?

Universal is going to bring the film directly to HBO Max in the U.S., while being released in theaters in the UK and France. Straight-to-streaming is becoming more common for large and small productions alike as audiences have reportedly started to prefer watching films premiere from the comfort of their home rather than in theaters. Besides, the snacks are much cheaper, and you can explore your basement looking for haunted relics of your own afterwards!

Where Can You Watch The Earlier Films?

If you’re looking to rewatch and reminisce with the four films already released, here’s a quick guide to get you straight to streaming.

The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead II (1987) and Army Of Darkness (1992) are all available to stream on HBO Max as well as for purchase on AppleTV and Amazon Prime for $3.99 each.

Evil Dead (2013), the remake and first film of the franchise to not star Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, is available to stream on Starz and Amazon Prime, and is available for purchase on both YouTube and AppleTV for $3.99.

If you want to catch even more of the brash Ash Williams we know and love, Ash vs Evil Dead is available to stream on both Netflix and Starz, with individual episodes available for purchase on AppleTV for $1.99 each. The program is a comedy spinoff that ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018, and features Bruce Campbell in his role of Ash in the series that serves as a sequel to the third film, Army Of Darkness. The show takes place 30 years after his return from 1300 AD. In the beginning of the series Ash is seen living a fairly dismal and unfulfilling life, drinking alone and living out of his caravan. Ash must then become the hero he once was as he battles with the Evil Dead once again. The series is written by Evil Dead franchise creator Sam Raimi, and brings back the classic Evil Dead style with a modern twist.

Additionally, if you’re a fan of comics, Dark Horse Comics created an adaptation of the third film of the franchise, Army Of Darkness in 1992. The comics’ first three releases follow the film with the original ending intact, but as the series was taken over by Dynamite Entertainment and Space Goat Productions, the writers put Ash into some new, non-canon situations with crossovers from Freddy Krueger, Dracula and more. While it may not be canon, the comics storyline is wildly fun and will hopefully pacify the avidly awaiting audiences who just can’t get enough of this demonic bloodbath of a story.

Audiences cannot wait for The Evil Dead franchise to rise again, and to revel in the gallons of blood and slapstick comedy that made the films a cult classic and horror fan favorite. With 40 years since the release of The Evil Dead, the franchise's fan base has stayed strong, and is likely to grow even larger with this new, and possibly darker installment. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more news about the gruesome production - but we will be sure to keep away from those strange creepy arms sticking out of it.

KEEP READING: How 'Evil Dead II' Reimagined the Horror Protagonist With Ash Williams

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! Collider has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Does 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Have a Post-Credits Scene? Here's How Long You Should Stay Seated After the Movie No spoilers!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email