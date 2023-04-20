Most horror franchises, regardless of how popular they may be, always seem to have at least one misstep entry. Even heavy hitters like Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Halloween have one or more films that just couldn't match up to the original entries that made them hits. The same can't be said for the Evil Dead series, as not a single entry can really be considered "bad". Instead, the only word that comes to mind when one hears a chainsaw revving and an energetic Bruce Campbell quipping is the word "badass". What visionary filmmaker Sam Raimi accomplished with the original 1981 film is nothing short of extraordinary. Working on a budget of less than half a million dollars and in less-than-desirable working conditions, The Evil Dead defied all odds and became an instant cult classic, even earning a glowing review from acclaimed horror novelist Steven King.

The film's cult classic status quickly evolved into a household name among every veteran horror aficionado, even becoming an established IP with two sequels, a remake, a television series, and an upcoming soft reboot. With the franchise set to finally return from its decade-long theatrical hiatus with the highly anticipated Evil Dead Rise (2023), both long-time fans and eager newcomers may want to experience everything the franchise has to offer. This task is easier said than done, given the franchise's notorious rights issues, repeated continuity errors, and most of the entries being on different services. Luckily, Collider has got you covered, so consider this your "how to" guide for watching every single entry in the Evil Dead saga in order.

Evil Dead Movies and Shows in Order of Release

If you want to experience the entire live-action history of Evil Dead in the way that they were released, here's how to go about it:

The Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

(1987) Army of Darkness (1992)

(1992) Evil Dead (2013)

(2013) Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)

(2015-2018) Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Evil Dead: The Main Saga in Chronological Order

The Evil Dead (1981)

The cabin-in-the-woods thrill ride that started it all, The Evil Dead delivers consistent scares and impressive special effects despite its incredibly minimal budget. The first film wastes no time with the introduction of the future franchise hero, Ashley Williams (Bruce Campbell). Ash, along with his girlfriend Linda (Betsy Baker), sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), best friend Scott (Richard DeManicor), and Scott's girlfriend Shelly (Theresa Tilly), are all headed for a little vacation getaway to a derelict cabin in the woods. Once they arrive, it doesn't take long for them to discover the Necronomicon, a book bound in human skin and written in human blood. Once the text is recited, the group unknowingly releases the Kandarian Demon, who slowly isolates the five teens and transforms them into horrific zombielike demons known as Deadites.

Evil Dead II (1987)

While the importance of The Evil Dead cannot be understated, its sequel, Evil Dead II (1987), is very much the favorite among fans. The follow-up to the classic horror film picks up right where the original left off, though there is a somewhat confusing introduction with a re-shot sequence showing that only Ash and Linda went to the cabin. This was due to one of the many rights issues that the franchise has run into over the years, but it doesn't take long for Ash to continue fending off the Kandarian Demon as the sole survivor of the vacationing cabin party. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons Evil Dead II is a fan favorite is how it maintains the horror elements of the original while also including moments of subtle slapstick and dark humor. One second Ash is humorously laughing along with the sentient furniture throughout the cabin and then using a chainsaw to cut off his own infected hand the next. Many also credit Evil Dead II with fleshing out Ash into the horror icon he is today.

Army of Darkness (1992)

So far we've had a film that is a 100% serious horror nightmare and a sequel that balances horror and humor. For his original trilogy capper Army of Darkness (1992), Raimi abandoned the horror elements almost entirely and instead went in the direction of a full-blown action-comedy. Those who want a healthy serving of scares won't find them here, but Army of Darkness is still one cool and groovy movie, not to mention just damn fun to watch. After a brief introduction with some re-shot scenes, once again due to footage and rights issues, we pick up where Evil Dead II left off with Ash being pulled into a portal that sends him back in time to the Middle Ages. Armed with his chainsaw hand, his all-powerful "boomstick" shotgun, and know-how from the modern age, Ash completes his evolution from a nobody S-Mart employee into a Deadite-slaying hero.

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)

By the time we get to the franchise's one and only show, Ash's tenure as the king of Deadite-slaying has faded as he's gotten older. Despite saving an entire civilization in Army of Darkness (which is never directly mentioned due to, you guessed it, another rights issue), the Ash we follow in Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018) is still living out his days as a lowly S-Mart employee. That changes when Ash decides to get high with a lady friend, and they once again read from the Necronomicon, releasing the Kandarian Demon onto the Earth. Now it's up to Ash, two of his S-Mart co-workers Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo), and mysterious Deadite hunter Ruby (Lucy Lawless) to prevent these demonic forces from causing the apocalypse.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise marks the first time a new Evil Dead story has entered theaters in a decade, and although Ash Williams is not involved in the plot this time around (or so we've been told), it's been confirmed that the sequel will take place in the continuity of the original trilogy and Ash vs Evil Dead. This new horror-centric adventure takes the franchise out of the woods and into a populated city, where one-time family mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is turned into a Deadite by a new Necronomicon. Now it's up to Ellie's estranged sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) to stop her possessed sister and save Ellie's innocent and scared children. Fans will be able to see how the new film factors into the larger Evil Dead storyline when Evil Dead Rise arrives in theaters on April 21, 2023.

Standalone (Sort Of) Entry: The Evil Dead Remake

Evil Dead (2013)

Here's where things get really tricky. Director Fede Alvarez views his remake of Evil Dead (2013) as a sequel, which does check out given the end credits cameo from Bruce Campbell and other members from the original films. It's possible the film could be considered a part of the original series, especially given that Evil Dead Rise is telling a story that doesn't involve Ash, but officially speaking the remake is still regarded as a disconnected remake. That's not to say that Evil Dead 2013 isn't worth watching, as it's a pretty sensational remake with an emphasis on practical effects that makes it a worthy member of the franchise. Here, drug addict Mia (Jane Levy) is taken to a cabin by her friends to help beat her addiction, but that all goes haywire when they find the infamous Book of the Dead.