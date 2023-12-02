The Big Picture Evil Dead Rise was a well-received addition to the beloved franchise, pleasing both new and old fans.

Bruce Campbell has shared plans for future films to be released more frequently, every two to three years, to keep fans guessing and avoid overwhelming them.

The success of Evil Dead Rise has made director Lee Cronin highly sought after, potentially making it difficult to bring him back for future films.

Evil Dead Rise, the excellent latest installment in the Evil Dead franchise, was released in theaters in April this year. Now that the dust is settled, Bruce Campbell, the original franchise star and now, producer of the series has been reflecting on how the film was received by audiences and the Evil Dead fanbase at large. Along with fellow producers Robert Tapert and Sam Raimi, the film was a welcome addition to the franchise which began in 1982 and introduced the concept of the Book of the Dead to a new generation of fans as well as delighting those of a certain vintage.

Speaking with Collider's Robert Taylor, Campbell discussed his joy at the movie's reception. When asked if he, Raimi, and Tapert had plans for the Evil Dead franchise going forward, Campbell responded in the affirmative. The good news for fans is that they shouldn't need to wait a decade for another outing, but they should start to arrive more frequently.

That said, Campbell was keen to stress that there was a healthy balance to be found between pleasing the fans and wearing out their welcome by overwhelming them with too much of a good thing, as has happened to certain other franchises of late.

We're going to do them probably more like every two to three years now, rather than every 10 years. But, hey, we've seen with Star Wars — you don't want to wear people out. Keep them guessing! We never wore out our welcome with Evil Dead because we never choked them.

Bruce Campbell Praises Lee Cronin's Direction With 'Evil Dead Rise'

Campbell also shared words of praise for director Lee Cronin, but did admit his fears that the talented filmmaker would now be out of their reach following the success of the film, which was the most successful in the franchise by far, grossing over $140 million.

We were very happy with what Lee Cronin did. He did a great job, to the point where he's going to be hard to employ again because everybody wants to use him now. So we'll see if we get him back or not! It's made the most money of any Evil Dead movie so far at $140 million. So, yeah, you bet your bottom dollar we're going to do a few more.

All the Evil Dead films can be streamed on Max, happily. The films included in this demonic deck are The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, Army of Darkness, Evil Dead (2013), and the previously mentioned Evil Dead Rise. The only project missing is Ash vs. Evil Dead which ran for three seasons on Starz before getting cancelled in 2018.

Evil Dead Rise A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Release Date April 21, 2023 Director Lee Cronin Cast Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher Rating R Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Horror

