What began as a low-budget short film in 1978 called Within the Woods has become what horror fans now know - and cherish - as the Evil Dead franchise. The first official film to carry the name came out way back in 1981, and a total of four films have followed since. The most recent is 2023's Evil Dead Rise, with the buzz surrounding the movie likely to make it one of the year's biggest in the horror genre. Additionally, its release makes for a good opportunity to look back on the entire film series.

Some of the Evil Dead movies are straightforward horror movies, some are a little more comedic, and some ride a line between humor and horror. It's a consistently thrilling series, and though the great Sam Raimi only directed the first three, his style can be felt throughout (and beyond just the Evil Dead series, given how influential he is for the entire horror genre). What follows is all five Evil Dead movies so far, ranked from worst to best, and won't include the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead, which is nevertheless a worthwhile watch for fans of the franchise.

5 'Evil Dead' (2013)

Honestly, for horror fans, no movie in the Evil Dead franchise can be called a bad film. After all, even the 2013 remake/update certainly has its fans and features some tense moments, an overall ominous atmosphere, and some truly grisly kills. It's the latter that stands as the defining attribute of the movie, or at least the thing that sets it apart from the original three movies: it's just savage when it comes to the on-screen gore and brutality.

Yet it's the overall sense of familiarity that holds 2013's Evil Dead back from greatness. It has the same premise and many of the same scares as the original movie from 1981, which makes it feel like a remake in many ways - though admittedly not a direct one, thanks to the increased carnage and differences when it comes to characters. Watching it without having seen the original would probably leave a stronger impact, but those familiar with what came before might not find this trip to a cabin in the woods quite as thrilling.

4 'Evil Dead Rise' (2023)

The most recent entry in the series, Evil Dead Rise, isn't perfect, but it's certainly a step in the right direction for 21st-century Evil Dead. Right away, it establishes itself as different from previous Evil Deads thanks to its setting, as much of it takes place inside a claustrophobic, dark, and rundown apartment complex. It also manages to stand out because of who gets targeted by demonic forces this time around, as it centers on a single mother, her younger sister, and her three kids.

Beyond that, a lot of Evil Dead Rise plays out as expected. There is a great deal of bloodshed and horrific violence, plenty of scenes with people being tormented by Deadites, and a few moments that contain some very dark comedy. But even if it's not a change of pace when it comes to scares or the narrative, it benefits a great deal from changing up the setting and focusing on a family, rather than the more traditional group of young friends. If future installments continue to make gradually bigger steps outside what's expected while still retaining the feel of an Evil Dead movie, the series could well thrive for years to come.

3 'Evil Dead 2' (1987)

Honestly, it's incredibly hard to rank the top three Evil Dead movies. There are strong arguments to be made for all three Sam Raimi + Bruce Campbell movies being the best of the lot. Evil Dead 2 may sit below the others that Raimi and Campbell made together, but that shouldn't be taken to mean Evil Dead 2 is drastically worse or anything. It's a fantastic movie. To an old-school horror movie fan, separating these three films might well be like picking a favorite child.

Each movie in the original Evil Dead trilogy does feel connected stylistically, thematically, and - to some extent - narratively, but each has a different tone. Evil Dead 2 has a near-even split between horror and comedy, and therefore represents both sides of this wild franchise well. The way much of the first act serves as a recap of the original can lead to some repetition, but it makes up for it with the unpredictable and stupendously entertaining turns it takes throughout acts 2 and 3. It also allowed Bruce Campbell to be fully unleashed as an action/comedy powerhouse after a more restrained performance in the original movie.

2 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Even with a more subdued performance, Bruce Campbell still shone in 1981's The Evil Dead, and it was the movie that made him a star. It also put Sam Raimi on the map as a director, as by making this film, he established himself straight away as a horror filmmaker to be reckoned with. The Evil Dead was made on a very low budget, contains some unrealistic special effects and imperfect acting, and certainly feels loose and scrappy in parts... but in a way that works.

The Evil Dead plays its horror straight, more or less, but the low-budget nature, ridiculous gore effects, and frenetic, shaky camerawork also give it a slightly campy charm. There are certainly creepy parts, even to this day, but though modern-day audiences might not be as frightened as audiences were in 1981, it's the DIY aesthetic and occasional cheesiness that can make it charming and engaging in another way altogether. It started the series and kicked things off incredibly well, and stands to this day as one of the best low-budget horror movies of all time.

1 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Army of Darkness feels the least like an Evil Dead movie out of all the Evil Dead movies. Rather than taking place in contemporary times and belonging to the horror genre, it transports Campbell's Ash Williams back to medieval times. There are still Deadites for him to fight, but there's little to no genuine horror. The comedy found in Evil Dead 2 is doubled down on, making Army of Darkness hilariously silly from beginning to end. It's a medieval fantasy/slapstick comedy/action/adventure movie, which naturally sets it apart from other Evil Dead movies - even one that got fairly goofy, like Evil Dead 2.

Despite these differences, it maintains the energy and fun of Evil Dead at its best. It's genuinely one of the funniest movies of the 1990s, and arguably stands as one of the most quotable movies of all time (just about every line Ash Williams speaks is gold). If Evil Dead can go this off-the-wall and make it work, the possibilities are endless for genre experimentation in the future, if that's where those behind the series want to take it. And even if they don't, at least Evil Dead fans will always have Army of Darkness in all its wonderful and absurd glory. Hail to the king of Evil Dead movies, baby...

