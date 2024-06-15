It’s fairly remarkable to see how drastically the Evil Dead franchise has evolved since its inception. The original film started as a passion project from director Sam Raimi and his childhood best friend, Bruce Campbell, who risked life and limb to make one of the most violent horror films ever made. With its absurd sense of humor, disturbing moments of body horror, and memorable characters, the first entry in the original Evil Dead series didn’t feel like anything else in the horror genre; it was far less commercial than mainstream slasher franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th. Nonetheless, the Evil Dead series earned a cult fanbase, leading to the development of the “splatter” subgenre of horror. Over four decades later, the franchise is still going strong with additional entries planned.

The Evil Dead franchise had a tremendous impact on pop culture, ushering in a new era of independent horror filmmakers defined by their scrappy productions. In addition to the sequels and reboot, Evil Dead inspired several comic book continuations, the spinoff television series Ash vs. Evil Dead, and even a delightful Off-Broadway musical. In the years since the first film premiere, Raimi has become an established titan of the industry, but the spontaneity and irreverence of the Evil Dead franchise is likely what he’s still most closely associated with. Each Evil Dead movie is good, but some are great and far more enjoyable, prompting audiences to watch more than once.

5 ‘Evil Dead Rise’ (2023)

Directed by Lee Cronin

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures.

The 21st century has seen the rise in popularity of many legacy sequels that attempt to continue the trajectory of a franchise by homaging their past. Some, like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Creed, have been complete successes, while others, like Independence Day: Resurgence and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, have been complete disasters. Thankfully, this isn’t the direction that the Evil Dead series took, as the most recent installment works well as a standalone entry. By moving the horror story from an isolated cabin in the woods to an apartment in the Los Angeles metroplex, Evil Dead Rise broke ground by changing the formula of the series. Lee Cronin’s gruesome new sequel focused on the sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) as they try to protect their family from Deadites.

Evil Dead Rise aims for more emotional authenticity than any other entry in the series, and Sullivan and Sutherland both do a great job showing the genuine bond that exists between the characters. There’s a sense of history to their relationship that doesn’t necessarily need to be spelled out explicitly for the audience. However, Evil Dead Rise does lack the playful energy that some of the earlier entries in the series had, as it aims for a more “grief-centric” horror story in the vein of Hereditary or Don’t Look Now. While the mythology of the Deadites certainly adds a sense of intriguing lore, it’s arguably the least rewatchable Evil Dead film because of its lack of idiosyncrasy.

Evil Dead Rise Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date April 21, 2023 Cast Mirabai Pease , Richard Crouchley , Lily Sullivan , Alyssa Sutherland Runtime 97 minutes Writers Lee Cronin

4 ‘Evil Dead’ (2013)

Directed by Fede Alvarez

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Given that Raimi’s original trilogy is heralded as one of the greatest horror franchises of all time, Fede Alvarez was faced with tremendous expectations with his 2013 remake of Evil Dead. The film was also destined for criticism, as Drew Goddard’s horror satire The Cabin in the Woods had lampooned the splatter genre in a way that directly referenced Evil Dead. However, Evil Dead avoids the cliches that have doomed many horror remakes. While the series of reboots from Platinum Dunes like The Hitcher and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre failed to capture the scariness of their predecessors, Evil Dead plays everything straight. The remake essentially serves as a beat-for-beat retelling of the 1981 film, with a new cast that includes Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas, and Elizabeth Blackmore.

None of the young cast members quite manage to capture Campbell’s groovy energy, but Evil Dead introduces compelling themes about addiction, trauma, and mental health. There’s more logic as to why the characters are trapped in the woods in the first place, and Alvarez does a great job tying in the family history in a way that fleshes out the emotional dynamics. There’s more emphasis put on the terrifying choices that the characters are faced with when they realize their friends have been possessed by the Deadites. That being said, Evil Dead is so relentless and mean-spirited that it may be difficult to stomach, even for hardcore horror buffs. While an impressive work of gory effects, Evil Dead isn’t quite as enjoyable on rewatch compared to the original saga.

Watch on Max

3 ‘The Evil Dead’ (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via New Line Cinema

The Evil Dead remains one of the most impressive directorial debuts of all time. Campbell and Raimi weren’t afforded extensive resources, and the story couldn’t be more straightforward. However, its grounded, excessive style makes it so charming. It feels like a labor of love made by two friends who were simply trying to get a reaction out of each other. The fresh perspective on what was truly scary turned The Evil Dead into one of the quintessential cult films of all time; unsurprisingly, the film attracted the attention of horror aficionados like Stephen King, who were dazzled by the ingenuity on display.

Although many of the most graphic moments are intertwined with a snarky sense of humor, it’s easy to forget just how scary The Evil Dead actually is. Raimi creates a moody atmosphere of dread, showing the pressure that the characters face when they are isolated. It’s also a film that succeeds because of its simplicity. Evil Dead's mythology would get fairly dense, but Raimi doesn’t spend too much time in The Evil Dead focused on exposition. At less than 90 minutes long, it's remarkably paced, giving viewers little room to breathe. The only flaw that could be leveled at The Evil Dead is that it essentially serves as a “rough draft” for what the franchise would accomplish in subsequent entries. The supporting characters aren’t particularly well fleshed out, and even Campbell hasn’t quite earned the trademark snarkiness that he would embellish in the sequels. Nonetheless, The Evil Dead is a remarkable work of bravura filmmaking that is still very rewatchable and arguably the most influential entry in the series.

The Evil Dead (1981) Release Date April 15, 1983 Cast Bruce Campbell , Ellen Sandweiss , Richard DeManincor , Betsy Baker Runtime 85 minutes Writers Sam Raimi

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘Army of Darkness’ (1992)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal Pictures

Although the first two films certainly had elements of satire, Army of Darkness reshaped the Evil Dead franchise into a horror comedy. Following the cliffhanger ending of the previous installment, Army of Darkness picks up with Ash transported to the Middle Ages, and forced to help stop an evil army from attacking a remote village. Raimi has a great time lampooning the prestigious nature of historical epics and incorporates stop-motion effects that evoke comparison to Jason and the Argonauts and The Voyage of Sinbad. However, the inclusion of the Book of the Dead ensures that Evil Dead fans don’t find the change of pace too jarring.

Army of Darkness rests on the charisma of Campbell, who turns in arguably his funniest performance as Ash. He is by no means a typical movie hero, as he spends the majority of the film bumbling around and acting goofy; Campbell even gets to act opposite himself in a hilarious moment featuring a demonic version of Ash. Nonetheless, the now iconic ending of Ash returning to the S-Mart marks a great conclusion to his character arc. Army of Darkness is very rewatchable for both Evil Dead fans and comedy buffs; it’s a film that goes beyond any traditional classification of genre.

Army of Darkness Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 31, 1992 Cast Bruce Campbell , Embeth Davidtz , Marcus Gilbert , ian abercrombie , Richard Grove , Timothy Patrick Quill Runtime 81 Writers Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi

1 ‘Evil Dead II’ (1987)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Rosebud Releasing Corporation

Evil Dead II isn’t just the best Evil Dead film but one of the best movie sequels ever made. Essentially a loose remake of the first film, Evil Dead II features a more confident and snappy Ash returning to the Cabin in the Woods, where he once again fights off with the Deadites conjured by the Book of the Dead. It’s genuinely terrifying, as Raimi introduces a more kinetic energy that was absent in The Evil Dead. However, Evil Dead II was also the film that featured Ash’s trademark chainsaw in action, adding a fun new weapon that made the mayhem even wilder.

Rejecting any standard notion of narrative cohesion, Evil Dead II opts to simply go in the most entertaining direction possible at any given moment. It’s impressive that the film is so unpredictable without ever feeling convoluted, as Raimi clearly has a passion for the different creatures and curses within the cabin. Although the bodily horror frequently gets quite gruesome, there’s a playfulness to the tone that never becomes too bogged down in tormenting the audience. If the original The Evil Dead was a proof of concept, Evil Dead II is the perfected version of what Raimi originally intended. It’s one of the most rewatchable films ever made and set a precedent of excellence that both the Evil Dead franchise and the horror genre struggled to top in the subsequent years.

Evil Dead 2 Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date March 13, 1987 Cast Bruce Campbell , Sarah Berry , Dan Hicks , Kassie Wesley DePaiva , Ted Raimi , Denise Bixler Runtime 84 minutes Writers Sam Raimi , Scott Spiegel

NEXT: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked