Horror fans have been spoiled by so many amazing films lately. Whether it be frightening new ideas or returning franchises, there has been something wonderfully blood-soaked for every kind of horror fan to enjoy. The genre's next major release sees the return of Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film produced by Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and directed by Lee Cronin debuts in theaters in just one week. Now the scary good folks at Fright-Rags and Cavity Colors have unveiled their new apparel collections to accompany the latest Deadite-infested rise.

Shirts Deadites Would Die For

The Fright-Rags collection comes with five designs focused on the haunting images from the new film. There’s Alyssa Sutherland’s possessed Ellie staring through a peephole, the dreaded cheese grater seen throughout Rise’s brilliant marketing, the Evil Dead Rise title in blood-red font, and the official poster for the film which sees Deadite Ellie holding onto her ill-fated children in a death grip. The final design has Deadite Ellie next to her now famous quote from Rise, “Mommy’s With The Maggots Now”. Just seeing those words on a shirt is enough to have horror fans shivering in glee.

Finally, Cavity Color’s collection features an amazing art piece from Devon Whitehead that sees Lily Sullivan’s Beth springing into action with a series staple chainsaw covered in blood. She’s ready to save her family including her sister Ellie whose Deadite form is looming above her. Some other jaw dropping details featured in this artwork include Beth running on a record which is being scratched by Ellie, elevator door buttons filling with blood, and a couple more Deadites filling out the piece with horrifyingly fun madness. One of which is attacking with the previously mentioned cheese grater. This design will come in a t-shirt and zip-up hoodie form. The final piece of this collection are jogger sweatpants featuring Ellie's Deadite bloody face screaming with the Necronomicon and deadly cheese grater under her.

What’s Evil Dead Rise About?

Evil Dead Rise takes the franchise out of the cabin in the woods setting and into the highly populated terrors of a Los Angeles high rise apartment building. The story follows estranged sisters Ellie and Beth who are finally reconnected after many years of being apart. However, their reunion is short-lived when their family, which includes Ellie’s young children, stumbles upon the Necronomicon and the Deadites quickly take a dreadful liking to Ellie. It’s up to Beth to save Ellie and her family before the Deadites take over completely.

While Evil Dead has been the rare franchise to not have a bad entry, Rise’s marketing has been particularly fantastic with an emphasis on intense blood and gore filled imagery that has the added pinch of delightfully deranged campiness. That deadly blend is something the series has been known for. Rise also premiered last month at the South By Southwest Film Festival and the stellar reviews have only added to Rise’s unbearable anticipation. The film currently holds an insane 95% on Rotten Tomatoes which will surely have Evil Dead fans demonically grinning from ear to ear.

When Does Evil Dead Rise Release?

Evil Dead Rise releases in theaters on April 21, 2023. Fright-Rags’ T-shirts are in stock and ready to ship starting Tuesday, April 18 at 10 AM ET while Cavity Colors’ collection will be available starting Friday, April 14 at 1 PM ET. Until then, you can view both collections and Rise’s trailer down below.