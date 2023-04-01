April’s bringing moviegoers a whole new batch of horror releases. However, the most exciting out of all of them is the long-awaited return of the Evil Dead franchise in Evil Dead Rise. The marketing for this terrifying resurrection has slowly been taking over the airwaves and since it is April Fools' Day, the Deadites must have their fun toying with us horror fans. In the latest teaser for the film, Rise uses the prank-filled holiday to hilariously highlight the “love story” heart to this undead nightmare.

The 30-second trailer is cut together like it’s your parents next favorite Nicholas Sparks romantic drama. It’s just two unknown young adults living their best romantic lives at this dreamlike lakeside setting as the music swells. We’re promised a “love story for the ages” as the pair lock eyes and the caption accompanying the new footage, “This April, rediscover what it means to possess someone - in body, heart, and soul”, drives the humorous parody home. While April Fools' Day is usually filled with cruel fake movie news, Evil Dead always knows how to warm a horror fan’s cold dark heart.

Evil Dead Returning to its Horror Roots

However, in typical Evil Dead fashion you can’t trust anything you see as this love story quickly unravels as there’s soon a creepy clock, an odd looking pointy cabin in the woods, and some very grotesque Deadite imagery. This ill-fated couple is not long for this world as the final shot of the teasers sees what appears to be a dismembered head splattered on a dock. While this is a short teaser, it does give a lot of juicy new tidbits for Evil Dead fans to sink their teeth into. For one, Rise isn’t forgetting its horror roots. Three out of the four films in the franchise have taken place in a cabin in the woods far from any known civilization. At least a portion of Rise will take place at the disturbing pointy cabin seen in this trailer and is most likely the cold open of the film before moving the series into its new urban setting. This killer trailer also alludes to the latest film retaining its morbid sense of humor. The franchise has swung on a horrifically fun pendulum that ranges from pure campy-movie horror to traumatizing blood-drenched scares. It feels like Rise will land somewhere in the middle to give Evil Dead fans something that feels fresher when compared to your average genre sequel.

RELATED: New Hilarious ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Poster Reminds Fans That Our Demons Believe in Us

What’s Evil Dead Rise About?

Evil Dead Rise is a new take on the franchise that follows two estranged sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) reconnecting after many years of being apart. However, their awkward family reunion doesn’t last long as the Necronomicon somehow gets involved and possesses Ellie. From there staple Evil Dead madness ensues, but what separates this story from others in this long-running franchise is the fact that Ellie has Children. That’s only going to elevate the hellish horror even more. While Evil Dead was having some fun with this April Fools teaser, this will in fact be a love story of sorts. The only difference is that it will be between a family desperately trying to survive the Deadites reign of terror on a Los Angeles high rise apartment building. Will love save this family or will the lack of it be their tragic downfall? Horror fans don’t have to wait too long to find out that haunting answer.

When Does Evil Dead Rise Release?

Evil Dead Rise is releasing exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. It premiered in March at the South By Southwest film festival to rave reviews and Rise appears to be another scary good entry in the franchise. The marketing has done a spectacular job displaying that. While horror fans anxiously wait for the Deadites to return, you can watch Rise’s new April Fools teaser full of possessive love down below.