It looks like the Evil Dead franchise is coming back to life. Evil Dead Rise premiered in over 3000 locations for early screenings on Thursday and managed to summon a not insignificant $2.5 million box office. The New Line and Warner Bros' film is coming up against some stiff competition, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie continuing to dominate the box office. Evil Dead Rise is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

Where Does Evil Dead Rise Stand in the Evil Dead Franchise?

Evil Dead Rise is the latest addition to the film series first started by horror icon Sam Raimi. The film series revolves around an evil text, which wreaks havoc on those who interact with it. The original 1981 film spawned the iconic horror series and launched the character of Ash and his actor Bruce Campbell. Evil Dead Rise was written and directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin. The film follows a reunion between two sisters that goes awry when demons force them into a nightmarish battle for their future. Bruce Campbell executive produces the film and lends a voice cameo to the film. Saimi serves as executive producer on the project.

Though the film's preview box office numbers are not exactly earth-shattering, they are certainly encouraging, especially considering the continued dominance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The R-rated horror film is currently aiming for a $15 million to $20 million opening weekend. However, it seems clear that the film will not be placed at number one at the box office. The film's preview box office is larger than the last Evil Dead film, which only garnered $1.9 million in previews, according to Deadline. The film's previews have outpaced the February hit Cocaine Bear, whose Thursday preview box office totaled $2.0 million dollars. And Evil Dead Rise's Thursday box office hit just below the similarly campy horror of M3GAN, which managed to pull an impressive $2.8 million in previews during a usually dry January box office.

Evil Dead Rise originally premiered at South by Southwest in March, and has been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and is currently sporting an impressive 86% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether the film will be a sleeper success at the box office or a disappointment in the vein of Renfield is not yet known.

Evil Dead Rise is now playing nationwide. Check out a trailer for the film below: