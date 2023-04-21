Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, which has recently shot up on Netflix's top 10 movies list, is a glorious take on one of the best horror franchises ever. Cronin’s sequel was exactly what fans wanted from an Evil Dead movie, bringing unsettling horror that’s elevated by some of the most creative practical effects in the industry. Not only that, but it included a brand new set of characters, brought brilliantly to life by a new cast of talented actors. The lead performances by Lily Sullivan as hero Beth and Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie-turned-Deadite Mommy of Nightmares are particularly effective. While these new heroes and villains are brilliant additions to the franchise, some may be wondering where the hell is the guy who started this mess in the first place: Ash Williams. Since Bruce Campbell has hung up his chainsaw and boomstick, his iconic Evil Dead hero is not part of Evil Dead Rise. Still, Cronin managed to sneak Campbell into Evil Dead Rise in the most unexpected ways. That’s because, while fans will keep their eyes peeled to see where Campbell will pop up, they should actually be paying attention to what they hear.

Who Does Bruce Campbell Play in 'Evil Dead Rise'?

While discussing Evil Dead Rise before the movie’s release, writer and director Cronin told Empire that the sequel had a special Campbell cameo. Cronin was so confident that the cameo was well hidden that he even offered $50 to the first fan who found it. People who follow Collider surely had an advantage because Campbell himself had told us all about his cameo during an exclusive interview back in July 2022. At the time, Campbell said: “I do have one line of dialogue in the movie. I play a priest. You’ll hear me on an old record that is being played back over the speakers.” With this accurate hint (to say the least), any horror fiend going to theaters to watch Evil Dead Rise will immediately recognize Campbell’s voice once Danny (Morgan Davies) listens to some ancient records while trying to learn more about the Naturom Demonto, the Book of the Dead. The vinyl discs that Danny finds together with the Naturom Demonto record the experiments conducted by a priest trying to uncover the secrets of the book’s ancient inscriptions. At a given moment, the priest presents his controversial ideas to a group of peers who protest his dangerous studies. One of these opposing priests is played by Campbell, who now has a second canon role in the Evil Dead franchise.

Bruce Campbell Recorded Sound Effects for 'Evil Dead Rise'

Close

That’s not the last time you’ll hear Campbell in Evil Dead Rise, although it’s virtually impossible to figure out by yourself where he shows up next. In an interview with Digital Spy, Cronin revealed Campbell also helped record some of the sound effects used in the movie. As the filmmaker explains: “There's another Bruce moment in the movie as well. He did some Foley work for me as well. There's a scene around an eye where there's some munching and Bruce created that sound by eating an apple furiously for me.”

Cronin refers to a scene that happens after Danny inadvertently releases the Kandarian demons, turning his mother, Ellie, into the terrifying Mommy Deadite. As a Deadite, Ellie is motivated by the need to spread chaos and destruction. So, it doesn’t take long for her to murder all her neighbors in the most gnarly ways. One of her victims is Gabriel (Jayden Daniels), who has his left eye chewed out of his face by Ellie. It’s unnerving to see Ellie bite Gabriel’s face and hear the nasty sounds her mouth makes while chomping on his flesh. But now, the scene becomes even more interesting, as we’ll always imagine Campbell eating an apple.

Will Bruce Campbell Return For Future Evil Dead Sequels?

Image via Warner Bros.

Given that Bruce Campbell lent both his voice and his apple-munching capabilities to Evil Dead Rise, many wonder whether he'll return to future sequels, may it be a visual or audible capacity. We already know that there are more Evil Dead films on the horizon and that Bruce Campbell is involved behind the scenes, as is the franchise's original creator Sam Raimi, but Campbell's involvement beyond that is up in the air. He has gone on record to say that he has retired from playing the character, and will only do so again if Sam Raimi is the one directing the film.

"If Sam says, ‘I, Sam Raimi, will direct another Evil Dead movie,’ then I, Bruce Campbell, will consider being in it. I don’t want to be Ash, tended to by other people. Sam’s the meanest director I’ve ever worked with, and Ash needs a little bit of that to shine. And I think Sam’s the only director now who I won’t punch in the face making an Evil Dead movie! I’m just saying, I’ve called Rob [Tapert] and Sam out, I’m not the coward that they think I am; I just want the right circumstances. Because Sam, even though he’s done studio movies, he’s still a good director! So, I want Sam! I’ll do it for Sam.”

However, Campbell hasn't completely shut the door on playing Ash it seems. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly he spoke about how, while he isn't looking to return to the character in a live-action role any time soon, he's more than willing to lend his voice to the character as he says it hasn't aged as much as his appearance has. He also shared that an animated version of Evil Dead is in the works. So, it seems like there is still hope for Campbell to reprise his role as Ash. Even if it isn't physical, it's fun to search for the Easter Eggs in the films, and Bruce Campbell is the most exciting Easter Egg of them all. Maybe he can keep up with his Foley work and continue adding the disgustingly brilliant sound effects we hear in the movie, or he can lend his voice to another spooky priest. Either way, if Bruce Campbell is involved, you know the movie is going to be extra groovy!

Evil Dead Rise A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Release Date April 21, 2023 Director Lee Cronin Cast Mirabai Pease , Richard Crouchley , Lily Sullivan , Alyssa Sutherland Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Horror

Evil Dead Rise is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix