During a 2022 SDCC interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, legendary star Bruce Campbell spoke about Evil Dead Rise, claiming that writer and director Lee Cronin's take on the beloved franchise will make fans very happy. Cronin was handpicked by the original trilogy director, Sam Raimi, a decision Campbell says has allowed the sequel to be so good.

While we haven’t seen any footage for Evil Dead Rise yet, we know the movie will offer a fresh perspective on Deadites by featuring a demon invasion in Los Angeles instead of a cabin in the middle of the woods. In addition, the movie will follow two sisters who get a long-overdue reunion, just as they find the Necronomicon and unleash demonic horrors into the world. Campbell, who played the hero Ash Williams in the original trilogy and the spinoff series Ash vs. Evil Dead, is attached to Evil Dead Rise as executive producer and told us he’s thrilled with Cronin’s work. As Campbell puts it:

"It is because it's actually does not suck in the least. Lee Cronin did a great job. Sam picks these director types who've had some experience, but we can still sort of shove them into the ‘Evil Dead’ box a little bit since these are Maverick-type directors."

Before directing Evil Dead Rise, Cronin drew the whole world’s attention with his debut feature, The Hole in the Ground. The Irish filmmaker’s brilliant horror tale convinced Raimi to choose him to helm the first Evil Dead movie since Fede Alvarez’s beloved 2013 reboot. While Cronin didn’t have much experience in filmmaking, Raimi still wanted him to imprint his vision on the franchise, leading to a different kind of Evil Dead movie. As Campbell explains it, the goal was always to have someone who wouldn’t just copy what came before. In his words:

"I give Sam credit, he's not picking people, we're just gonna mimic his shit. They come with very strong personalities and approaches. It's a very European ‘Evil Dead’."

Evil Dead Rise stars Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, a mother raising three kids in a small L.A. apartment. Early plot details reveals that the movie will focus on Ellie’s younger sister, Beth (Lily Sullivan), as she’ll have to face a twisted version of motherhood taken straight from the Necronomicon. Considering that Campbell already said Evil Dead Rise is all about family, we can expect the two sisters to fight each other in the movie. Evil Dead Rise's cast also includes Mia Challis as an 18-year-old girl obsessed with fashion and social media, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Gabrielle Echols.

Evil Dead Rise is set to be released exclusively on HBO Max sometime in 2022. Check out our full interview with Campbell below: