The Hollywood Reporter has reported that New Line has added young actors Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Gabrielle Echols to the upcoming installment in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise. The film will be directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, who wrote and directed the upcoming installment. The new movie will center around two estranged sisters, played by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose meet-up is cut short when flesh-possessing demons thrust them into a battle for survival, although most of the details of the upcoming installment are being held under wraps.

Echols will be making her acting debut in Warner Bros.’s sci-fi movie Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. Fisher is set to star in the post-apocalyptic action film Northspur, and made her acting debut with the short film Splendid Isolation. Davies is likely the most experienced of the three, as he had a breakout role in the Australian TV series The End. He has also appeared in the Steven Spielberg executive-produced Terra Nova, the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience, and Storm Boy.

Executive producing Evil Dead; Rise will be Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, Romel Adam, John Keville, and Macdara Kelleher, while Robert Tapert will be producing the project. Although not much has been released about the film, fans can surely begin to get excited as the cast begins stacking up and more information comes out. We do know that Evil Dead: Rise will be coming exclusively to HBO Max, and Cronin has shared a behind-the-scenes image on his Instagram to celebrate the first day of shooting. As for when we can expect Evil Dead: Rise, it's unclear when the latest Evil Dead film will debut on HBO Max.

