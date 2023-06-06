Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movie Evil Dead Rise.Everyone knows the Evil Dead franchise is always about people who arrive at a cabin in the woods and get slaughtered, right? Wrong. While that has been true for most of the series' entries (Army of Darkness the exception) the recent Evil Dead Rise moves things to an apartment building where a family is terrorized by the Necronomicon. While it is not the best Evil Dead movie, Evil Dead Rise is still a lot of fun.

When Beth (Lily Sullivan) arrives at the apartment of her sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three kids, she experiences something far worse than awkward small talk. As the family is figuratively and literally ripped apart, they must stand united to try and make it through the night. But do any of these newcomers come close to reaching the heights of beloved franchise characters Ash (Bruce Campbell) or Mia (Jane Levy), who remains one of the best final girls of this century?

5 Danny

Image via Warner Bros.

Ellie's oldest child, Danny (Morgan Davies) is the most impulsive of the lot as he is regularly shown to act before he thinks. When the earthquake that strikes the building reveals the hidden vault beneath, Danny is the one who jumps down to discover the Necronomicon, and subsequently brings it back to the apartment, where he plays the recording contained within over his sound system.

RELATED: How to Watch Every 'Evil Dead' Movie and Show in Order

Every Evil Dead movie needs to have that one character who unleashes the evil, and in Evil Dead Rise that character is unfortunately Danny. While there was no way he could have known what he was doing, he still loses major brownie points for being the cause of his family being marked for massacre. Remember to never pass Danny the AUX cord, or you are in for a bad time.

4 Bridget

Image via Warner Bros.

The middle child, Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), is the most responsible of the three. Protective of her younger sister Kassie (Nell Fisher) while regularly scolding Danny for his reckless behavior, Bridget is shown to act almost like a surrogate for Ellie when she is not around.

Bridget is also shown to be culturally responsible as she mentions she had plans to go to a protest rally and scolds Danny for being culturally insensitive when he asks Beth if she drank snake's blood while in Thailand. While it is nice to be sensitive to the world around you, if you go too far it can also make you vulnerable, and Bridget never stood a chance once evil invaded her home in the bloody horror movie.

3 Ellie

Image via Warner Bros.

The mother of Danny, Bridget, and Kassie, Ellie lives with the three of them in their apartment in Los Angeles. After the father recently left, Ellie is trying to keep it together and is shown to be a kind and hardworking mom who runs her own tattooing company, Ellie's Ink. With their building targeted for demolition soon, Ellie is doing the best she can to protect the family.

RELATED: The Scariest Deadites From the 'Evil Dead' Franchise

Of course, those aspirations are ruined by the fact that Ellie becomes the primary deadite in Evil Dead Rise, causing her to savagely attack her family and neighbors. While the "maggot mommy" spends most of the movie possessed, the moments where she is human show her to be a good mother and a likable person, while Sutherland is the standout performer in Evil Dead Rise as she delivers one of the scariest deadite performances in the Evil Dead franchise.

2 Kassie

Image via Warner Bros.

The youngest member of the cast, Kassie is a child forced to witness horrors no one her age should see. While she exhibits some strange behavior, like mutilating dolls, she is shown to be a bright and kind kid. Children in horror movies run the risk of being annoying, but Kassie remains likable throughout, and serves as the key person that Beth is trying to keep alive.

While she falls for her possessed mother's tricks initially, almost letting her back into the apartment she soon realizes the gravity of her situation and works with her aunt Beth to survive. Even though she never gets any badass moments of her own, Fisher shows her talents as a child performer and remains sweet enough that the audience hopes she won't be harmed.

1 Beth

Image via Warner Bros.

Ellie's sister and aunt to her kids, Beth is a guitar technician who travels around the world working as a roadie for a rock band. When she receives some life-changing news, she arrives at her sister's doorstep for help but instead finds only carnage. As the night goes to hell around her, Beth is forced to step up and become the hero.

Beth is the "Ash" of Evil Dead Rise, and while she does not feature Campbell's knack for quips, she is just as handy with a chainsaw. While Ash is deservedly the face of the franchise, 2013's Evil Dead's Mia and now Beth also deserve to be recognized as fellow great heroes within the series, and a crossover featuring all three leads would be a match made in heaven (hell).

NEXT: The Best Kills in the 'Evil Dead' Franchise, Ranked