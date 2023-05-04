It’s a tale as old as time. Horror is making a killing at the box office. The latest success story in the genre has been Evil Dead Rise directed by Lee Cronin. The fifth cinematic entry in the Evil Dead franchise has brought the Deadites back in satisfyingly brutal fashion with both audiences and critics continuing to chant their praises two weeks after the film’s April release. Rise is so close to crossing $100 million at the worldwide box office and now Cronin has released new concept art for the film highlighting its most chilling moments.This includes Rise’s haunting title card.

Cronin previewed the images by saying, “Nothing on screen in Evil Dead Rise happened by accident. It took meticulous planning with an incredible group of talented people. And concept art was the entry point into our world. Here’s a little taste.” The four images in question are of the title card, the moody Los Angeles street outside Ellie’s apartment building, a close up of the crumbling apartment building itself, and the blood elevator. Fans of Rise are sure to notice that these are exact shots ripped from the film. Usually concept art shows a very vague sense of what the final shot looks like and rarely is it ever this detailed. However, these simple atmospheric set-ups make you understand why Rise was so successful. It knew exactly what kind of crazed monster it was from the start and never took its blood-soaked foot off the gas. The brilliant opening cabin sequence that leads into one of the greatest title cards in horror history, literally raising the Deadites up from hell to spread their “infection” to the world, is forever burnt into the skulls of Evil Dead fans forever.

What’s Evil Dead Rise About?

However, the opening scene is just a taste of the Deadites' renewed power. The main storyline follows two estranged sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) as they reunite after many years apart. However, that dreaded reunion is short-lived once Ellie’s kids find the Necronomicon under their apartment building. This causes the Deadites to take possession of Ellie's soul. Beth has to survive and save her sister before the Deadites completely take over. Rise is all about the horrors/fears that mothers live out on a daily basis. The story successfully takes Evil Dead’s staple horror from its traditional cabin in the woods setting to the urban jungle of a claustrophobic apartment building. Cronin uses this opportunity to shoot the film like a gothic haunted house monster movie with this concept art perfectly enforcing the film’s unbearably weighty atmosphere.

The new setting also let the filmmakers reinvent classic Evil Dead shots like the Deadite POV. Like the beloved 2013 reboot, Rise is a love letter to the franchise and has a lot of great horror references to other genre classics like The Shining. The blood drenched elevator is the biggest example of that. Cronin just knows what makes horror fans tick and, whether its people getting bloody cheese grater tattoos or chilling lines like “Mommy’s with the maggots now”, Rise has started a cultural movement. Arguably for the first time since the 90s, Evil Dead is back at the center of the pop culture conversation.

Evil Dead Rise is in theaters now. While fans wait for the film to cross its next major box office milestone, you can view the Rise’s concept art and trailer down below.