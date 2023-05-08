The Deadites are coming home tomorrow. Following a gore-soaked run through the box office that scared up over $100 million, Bloody Disgusting revealed today that Lee Cronin's ultra-gory Evil Dead Rise will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership and 48-hour rental on select digital platforms tomorrow, May 9. Next month, fans will also be able to bring the horror home with a 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, or DVD all releasing on June 27.

Evil Dead Rise continues the excellence of the beloved horror franchise started by Sam Raimi in 1981 and furthered by Fede Álvarez in 2013, taking the Deadites to a new setting with a high-rise apartment building in the city. Instead of the beloved franchise veteran Bruce Campbell, the film stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan as estranged sisters Ellie and Beth who reunite after a long time apart from each other. Their time together quickly goes to Hell as Ellie becomes possessed, forcing Ellie's kids to try and survive along with Beth while fighting for Ellie's soul. It's a more family-oriented affair than previous entries in the franchise, though it's far from family-friendly as Ellie becomes a horrifying Deadite who mocks and goads her kids and employs some terrifying violence.

To say Evil Dead Rise was a success is an understatement. From the moment it premiered out of SXSW, critics were over the moon about the return to form for the horror franchise. That love for the film would be reflected at the box office where it managed to over-perform expectations and become the highest-grossing film in franchise history. Collider's own Marco Vito Oddo gave the film an A- in his review, praising Cronin for keeping the spirit of Evil Dead alive with gnarly gore, intense scares, and characters that fans will love to root for.

Who Else Joined the Bloody Fun in Evil Dead Rise?

Sutherland and Sullivan set a high mark for women in the Evil Dead franchise with Rise, but they're also joined by Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher along with Richard Crouchley, Mirabai Pease, Anna-Maree Thomas, Jayden Daniels, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, and Tai Wano. Campbell also made a pair of cameos in the film, though he left the chainsawing to Sullivan this time around. Campbell stayed on board as an executive producer alongside Raimi while longtime franchise producer Rob Tapert took on production duties once again.

Evil Dead Rise will be available digitally tomorrow through participating platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu, though there's still over a month, until June 27, till fans can bring home a physical copy. Currently, there's also no word on what special features might be in store in each edition. Check out a previous interview with Sullivan below.