Evil Dead Rise is off to a strong start at the box office, opening to $23.5 million domestically in its first weekend of release. The horror sequel has received positive reception from fans and critics alike, as evidenced by this solid opening. Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) directed the film, with the Evil Dead mastermind Sam Raimi producing.

This number was enough for Evil Dead Rise to nab the second spot at this weekend's domestic box office, just falling short of the animated juggernaut from Universal and Illumination Entertainment, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Rise was able to pass fellow newcomers, such as Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid with Joaquin Phoenix, and period piece Chevalier. The horror sequel performed well in some of the most important domestic markets, such as Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, with the top location being AMC Burbank in California.

Warner Bros. has to be incredibly happy with this total for two reasons. First, the film has already surpassed its modest budget of $19 million. Rise has some breathing room, namely in the horror genre, with 20th Century Studios' The Boogeyman the next major horror film to hit theaters. Yet perhaps even more so, this critical and financial reception undoubtedly vindicates the studio's decision to release Evil Dead Rise in theaters, as it had initially been intended for HBO Max. Warner Bros. opted for a theatrical release due to positive early test screenings. While streaming has been a strong resource for all fans to take in content amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there's something to be said for the theatrical experience, especially with a horror film such as this one.

Evil Dead Rise Extends an Iconic Horror Legacy

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise, which began in 1981 with the original film starring Bruce Campbell and directed by Raimi. Rise follows "two estranged sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures." Lily Sullivan (Monlith), Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings), Morgan Davies, and Gabrielle Echols star. Campbell appears in the film in two small cameo roles. The actor mentioned that he, Raimi, and Raimi's brother Ivan have discussed the possibility of continuing the franchise beyond this fifth film, perhaps in some very intriguing ways.

Evil Dead Rise is currently in theaters. Check out our interview with Sutherland, who portrays the deadite Ellie, below: