Warner Bros.’ Evil Dead Rise is making a killing at the box office. The fifth film in the iconic horror franchise passed the $50 million mark on its third Friday of release, after adding $1.66 million. Projected to gross around $5.6 million this weekend, Evil Dead Rise is expected to hit $54 million domestically by Sunday. Globally, the film has grossed more than $100 million.

This means that Evil Dead Rise is overtaking the fourth Evil Dead’s lifetime domestic haul of $54 million as we speak, and has already passed the fourth film’s $97 million lifetime global haul to become the highest-grossing installment in the horror franchise’s history. And to think that W.B. almost didn’t release it in theaters at all.

Evil Dead Rise was destined for a streaming release on Max before strong test scores encouraged the studio to give it a proper theatrical release. Evil Dead Rise is currently playing wide in over 3,000 domestic theaters. Directed by Lee Cronin, the film was riding a wave of positive buzz upon its debut last month, after premiering at the South by Southwest Festival to an ecstatic response. It opened to equally enthusiastic reviews, with Collider’s own Marco Vito Oddo calling it an “an unmissable horror movie.”

Evil Dead Rise registered an uncommonly strong hold for a horror movie in its second weekend, dropping by just 50%. If the $5.6 million third weekend estimates stand, it will mark yet another strong holdover for the film. Evil Dead Rise also earned a relatively solid B CinemaScore from opening day audiences; horror movies famously score atrocious grades otherwise. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 84% "fresh" rating and a 77% audience score.

It's a Good Time to Be a Horror Fan

The strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth are clearly paying off. Evil Dead Rise is the second horror movie of the year to pass $100 million at the global box office, after M3GAN ($176 million) and Scream VI ($168 million). It remains to be seen if it’s able to come close to those films' lifetime hauls. Incidentally, none of these movies was expensive to produce, which means that they’ll turn a neat theatrical profit for their respective studios. While M3GAN cost a reported $12 million to make, Evil Dead Rise is budgeted at less than $20 million, meaning it has already grossed five times its budget globally.

By comparison, the legendary Sam Raimi’s scrappy first film grossed $29 million worldwide in 1983 dollars. Evil Dead II grossed nearly $6 million in 1987. The third film, Army of Darkness, grossed $21 million in 1993, and Fede Álvarez’s fourth film grossed $97 million. Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as estranged sisters who must protect their family from deadites, Evil Dead Rise is currently playing in theaters. You can watch our interview with director Cronin here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.