Evil Dead Rise is finally bringing the Deadites to theaters this week. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the new chapter on the iconic horror franchise promises to make your skin crawl out of your body by giving Alyssa Sutherland the opportunity to become the creepiest mommy ever. Instead of Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), Evil Dead Rise features a new heroine, Beth (Lily Sullivan), who fights Deadites in an L.A. residential building instead of a cabin in the woods. Evil Dead has always been about reinventing itself, but Cronin’s unique take on Sam Raimi’s franchise has been making a buzz long before hitting theaters. So, fans are already hopeful the filmmaker will get a sequel greenlit. That leads us to wonder, does Evil Dead Rise have an end credits scene? And if so, how does it set future installments? More importantly, should you wait in the dark of theaters, or can you rush back to the safety of your blankets after the movie ends?

Does Evil Dead Rise Have a Post-Credits Scene?

To keep it short, no, Evil Dead Rise doesn’t have a post-credits scene. The franchise was never big on end-credits scenes, which have only been part of 2013’s Evil Dead, Fede Álvarez beloved remake/sequel. In 2013, the franchise was dormant for two decades, so the creative team behind the movie gave fans a tease of Campbell’s Ash Williams return. That post-credits scene was supposed to kick off a crossover sequel in which Ash met Álvarez Deadite-killer, Mia (Jane Levy). Unfortunately, that crossover movie was dragged down development hell, which might explain Cronin’s decision not to tease a sequel with a post-credit scene. It’s better to play safe when it comes to Evil Dead, lest we wait another ten years for the franchise’s next theatrical installment.

That doesn’t mean there’s no space to expand once Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise proves successful and studios throw money his way. As with every single entry of the franchise, the main message of Evil Dead Rise is that evil cannot be stopped, only temporarily contained. In 1981’s The Evil Dead, Ash is attacked by a demon in the last scene before the credits roll, which starts a tradition of bleak endings deprived of hope. That trend remained strong over the years, with even Ash vs. Evil Dead wrapping the TV show with a nod to a demonic apocalypse.

Evil Dead Rise understands perfectly why the franchise is so entertaining, so Cronin also decided to stick with the formula and give his movie a sort of open ending that could lead to possible sequels. And while we are a little bit obsessed about post-credit scenes nowadays, that’s the best decision for a horror movie that is not certain of having a sequel. Sure, we want Cronin to return — or maybe a different filmmaker can show their take on Evil Dead. Still, if a sequel doesn’t happen, the ending of Evil Dead Rise is perfectly satisfying as it is.

