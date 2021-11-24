According to executive producer Bruce Campbell, HBO Max’s Evil Dead Rise will be an emotionally devastating family affair. Campbell, who played protagonist Ash in the original trilogy, talked to the German outlet Blair Witch about the upcoming sequel, revealing that the stakes are higher than ever in Evil Dead Rise.

According to Campbell, Evil Dead Rise follows an entire family in the middle of the Deadites attack, which immediately puts its characters under excruciating emotional pain. Characters have had to undergo the trauma of killing their loved ones in previous Evil Dead movies, with familial relationships destroyed by the Deadites including Ash and his sister, as well as Jane Levy's Mia and her brother David in the 2013 reboot. Evil Dead Rise, however, is all about a single family’s struggle for survival, which will make each possession harder to deal with. As Campbell explains it:

“This family is not the same at the end of the movie. Well, they’re gutted, the whole family is destroyed, you know, these people get possessed – brothers and sisters, sons, daughters, you know. So yeah, it’s a family affair, this one’s a family affair. They’re all related in this one. I think that makes the possession and killing your siblings – things like that, even harder. Because in the original Evil Dead, there was only one brother/sister combo, Ash and his sister Sheryl. The rest were just friends. Now this is all, they’re all related in this household. Much more excruciating.”

Early plot details revealed Evil Dead Rise will take place in Los Angeles and follow two sisters who get a long-overdue reunion. Unfortunately, at the same time, they find a demonic book that releases a demonic invasion. The stranded sister will have to join forces to battle the forces of evil, which might get incredibly complicated since the older sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), is currently raising three kids in a small L.A. apartment. The new plot details also indicate the movie will focus on the younger sister, Beth (Lily Sullivan), as she’ll have to face a twisted version of motherhood taken straight from the Necronomicon.

Evil Dead Rise's cast also includes Mia Challis as an 18-year-old girl obsessed with fashion and social media, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Gabrielle Echols. The new Evil Dead installment is written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), handpicked by the original trilogy director Sam Raimi. Raimi also executive produces together with Campbell.

Evil Dead Rise will be released exclusively on HBO Max sometime in 2022. The movie wrapped filming last October and, according to Cronin, used 6500 liters of fake blood during production.

