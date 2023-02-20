Horror has been thriving the last number of years and so far 2023 has been no different. Along with the genre’s continued success, many iconic franchises have risen from the dead. One of the next franchises making a killer comeback is Evil Dead, with the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. We’re just a few short months away from the film’s release and the marketing for Rise has been slowly revving up its chainsaw. Now it's been revealed that Evil Dead Rise will be Fangoria Magazine’s next subscriber cover.

The cover (subscriber cover #19) itself features four new images from Rise. The main image on the cover features Lily Sullivan’s Beth covered in blood, holding the franchise’s signature weapon, a groovy chainsaw, with a crazed look in her eye. The weapon has appeared in every Evil Dead movie and the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, but this particular shot is giving off some Evil Dead (2013) vibes, especially when you think of that film's jaw dropping ending, which had Jane Levy’s Mia sawing a Deadite in half while blood-soaked rain poured down from the sky. From Rise’s first trailer, the tone of the film feels more in line with the 2013 film rather than the campy horror aesthetic of Evil Dead’s original trilogy. This cover shot also gives fans a great tease of Rise’s inventive direction. With the audience helplessly staring down a chainsaw filled death, director Lee Cronin looks to be doing his own chilling take on Sam Raimi’s original chaotic style.

The other three, smaller images feature the Deadites of the film, two of which are of Beth’s sister Ellie, played by Alyssa Sutherland. In the film, Beth and Ellie have been estranged for many years while Ellie is trying to raise her young children in a Los Angeles high rise. After the discovery of the Necronomicon, their family reunion quickly turns into a living nightmare. This cover doesn’t really give fans any more insight on the story, but it does hold a lot of fun Easter eggs from the franchise’s past, like the text “Dead By Dawn” above the image of an unknown Deadite. This was the original subtitle for Evil Dead 2. On top of that, there’s a fun play on words here with “Hex in the City” being a parody of the hit series titled Sex in the City.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Release Date

Evil Dead Rise will be released in theaters everywhere on April 21, 2023, and will be the longest film in the franchise. Until then, you can pre-order Fangoria’s Rise issue on their website now. If you use the code "EVILDEADRISE" you can even get 25% off an annual Fangoria subscription. You can view the cover and Evil Dead Rise’s trailer down below.