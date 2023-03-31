After a decade since the last Evil Dead movie, we know fans are itching to feast on writer-director Lee Cronin’s revival, Evil Dead Rise. Fortunately for residents of Los Angles, you won’t need a Necronimicon to summon these Deadites because Collider is teaming up with Warner Bros. to offer a free early screening! Not only will you have the chance to see the carnage over a week before its wide release, our own Perri Nemiroff will be moderating a post-screening Q&A with stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. In addition, everyone attending gets free popcorn, soda, Evil Dead Rise mini one-sheets, and temporary tattoos!

Following early reactions from SXSW calling the entry a “gnarly,” “mean as hell,” gorefest, it would be a shame to miss out on this opportunity. Executive produced by the original trilogy’s Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, Evil Dead Rise is another standalone within the franchise that zeroes in on two sisters, Ellie (Sutherland) and Beth (Lily), and brings the bloody battle out of the cabin in the woods to the big city. In an interview with Campbell, he tells us Cronin “brings a certain DNA of darkness,” to Rise when Ellie is possessed by the relentless demons, putting her entire family in flesh-crawling peril. Campbell goes on to say that audiences will be “...completely creeped out to the core of [their] being.”

After the screening, Sutherland and Sullivan will join Perri for a Q&A to unpack the hour-and-a-half of pure, unhinged insanity. Come prepped and ready with your own questions because we’ll be opening it up to the floor, too!

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Bruce Campbell Explains How 'Evil Dead Rise' Fits Into the Franchise's Timeline

How Do You Win Free Tickets to the Evil Dead Rise Early Screening?

The screening will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at a local AMC theater, at 7pm. So how do you get in on this? Fortunately, you don’t have to sell your soul for this one, simply email us at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Evil Dead Rise.” In the body of your email, please include your full name and if you'd like to bring a guest. We’ll be contacting the winners a few days before, so be sure to check your emails!

Don’t hold out long, tickets are going to go faster than you can say “cheese grater!” For more behind-the-scenes in the days leading up to Evil Dead Rise’s theatrical release on April 21, be on the lookout for Perri’s interview with Cronin and the cast, including a Collider’s Lady’s Night Pre-Party with Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan.