While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened this weekend, Evil Dead Rise’s influence was just too strong to go down without a bloody fight. After crossing the coveted $100 Million mark earlier this week, Rise has made an additional $9.1 million this weekend on 7747 screens in 63 overseas markets. The killer sequel has made $60.7 million internationally with the worldwide total now being an impressive $114.8 million up to this point. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Rise only saw a holdover drop of only 49%.

As previously reported, this easily makes Rise the biggest moneymaker of the franchise as the previous record holder, Evil Dead (2013), made $97 million in its entire theatrical run. So why has the film been so hard to kill off at the box office? There are many reasons that are contributing to this, but horror as a genre is in an amazing place right now. It has been a key factor in bringing audiences back to theaters. Original films like Smile, Barbarian, M3GAN, and The Pope’s Exorcist have shown that people want to see horror in theaters if studios show confidence in them, but slashers like Scream VI have also shown that we want to see newer versions of our favorite franchises on the big screen. Rise was feeding off Scream’s success and its own huge fanbase to make a gory splash.

The Greatness of Evil Dead Rise

It also just helps that Evil Dead Rise is a great movie in its own right. It took Evil Dead that horror fans know and love, bringing it to an urban nightmare in a soon-to-be demolished Los Angeles apartment building. This let director Lee Cronin tap into Evil Dead’s larger haunted house inspirations with a gothic aesthetic that both excited the deadite fan in you and downright traumatized your soul. The brilliant performances from Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan only added to the Rise’s sinister appeal. That has helped the film receive repeat viewings from its rabid fan base who can’t get enough of the dreaded cheese grater scene and messed up themes surrounding motherhood.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

You May be Dead by Dawn, But Evil Dead Rise is Still in Theaters

Evil Dead Rise in only three weeks has once again shown with a modest budget, a great story, and a memorable vision behind it, horror as a genre is in a terrifying league of its own. It’s so strong that the deadites didn’t blink when the Guardians came to town. It actually made for some great counter programming for a weekend full of superheroes. Rise is still in theaters if you dare to watch it, and it will be exciting to see how much the film’s box office grows in the coming weeks.