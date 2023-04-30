Evil Dead Rise is slowly, but surely, crawling its way up to box office success, as the film has managed to earn $86.5 million at the worldwide box office after being screened in movie theatres over the course of two weekends. Lee Cronin's new installment in the classic supernatural horror franchise saw spectacular holdovers in territories such as Saudi Arabia, Colombia and Peru, establishing that audiences simply can't get enough of these new characters who run into a volume of the Necronomicon. When it comes to the domestic box office numbers, Evil Dead Rise has earned $44.4 million as of today.

The movie deals with a new protagonist who lives in the universe established by Sam Raimi's 1981 classic, and while characters from previous chapters of the story don't make an appearance this time around, you can always expect violence, blood and powerful entities wrecking havoc in this franchise. After an earthquake reveals a secret chamber hidden beneath an apartment building, and two teenagers who happen to live their take a mysterious book from the chamber into their apartment. Unfortunately for them, they were about to unleash a terrible force that would take over their mother, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland).

A decade after the last time a movie from the Evil Dead franchise was released in theaters, this new chapter is making an impact in international markets, while Egypt and Indonesia will see the debut of the sequel this coming week. 8,369 screens outside of the United States and Canada are currently showing the sequel and, given its reported budget finding itself below the $20 million mark, Cronin's film will not have a problem in becoming a profitable endeavor for Warner Bros. In fact, the filmmaker has begun the conversation regarding where the series can go from here.

The Future of the Evil Dead Franchise

During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Lee Cronin teased the possibility of a fourth volume of the Necronomicon being hidden out there, somewhere: "This book, to me, is one that has a certain amount of character and a little bit of life to it in the sense that it actually activates, it moves, it drinks a little bit of blood. And I think each one of the books, I kind of look at them almost like gospels in the Bible. It's like the same story told a slightly different way by a different person. And who knows? Maybe there's a fourth book out there. Maybe it's an inverse of everything we know.”

