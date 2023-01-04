Sam Raimi has crafted a horrific universe that has had audiences on the edge of their seats from the early 1980s to the present day. As if the 2013 iteration of the Evil Dead wasn't terrifying enough, the evil is coming back with a whole lot of terror, this time opting to bring the scare into the city. The new green band trailer for the Lee Cronin-helmed supernatural horror film, Evil Dead Rise, shows a long overdue sisterly reunion brought to an end by the rise of a demonic entity that is about to put a family to the spine-chilling test.

Straying away from the usual cabin in the woods tale, the green band trailer for Evil Dead Rise has the devil exploring the city. The upcoming film follows a young woman named Beth (Lily Sullivan) visiting her older sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), in her Los Angeles apartment. However, what was intended to be a joyful reunion becomes a blood-filled nightmare as the parasitic demons known as the Deadites begin to meddle in their lives by possessing Ellie, creating "terror through total chaos." It is now up to Beth to figure out how she will save her nieces from the dreadful threat and prevent the evil from completely consuming her sister.

The new trailer illustrates how closely Cronin adheres to the original story, resorting to a blood-soaked affair that is true to Raimi's Evil Dead universe. Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise, following 1981's The Evil Dead, 1987's Evil Dead II, 1992's Army of Darkness, as well as the Fede Álvarez-directed Evil Dead in 2013. With various classics making their frightful comebacks, 2023 appears to be another strong year for the horror genre—and the newest Evil Dead Rise trailer couldn't prevent it from appearing to be yet another unnerving horror feature despite the "green band" label.

Evil Dead Rise is indeed one of the most anticipated horror films of 2023, and the newly released red and green band trailers only add to our excitement. It also appears that the Evil Dead franchise is in safe hands, with Cronin being personally chosen by Raimi himself to carry on the franchise's legacy. Apart from Sutherland and Sullivan, other cast members include Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy. Cronin directs and writes the film, with Robert G. Tapert producing.

The Deadites are officially coming back, and Beth appears to be completely ready to seize the boomstick for herself on April 21, 2023. You can watch the Deadites rise again by checking out the green band trailer below.