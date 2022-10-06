Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin shared a new image of the highly-anticipated horror movie. While we haven't seen much of the new Evil Dead movie yet, the image promises the Deadites are as deadly as ever, leaving a trail of blood and guts everywhere they go.

The new image gives a behind-the-scenes peek at a corridor that was painted in blood by an unknown threat. In the picture, we can see the crew of Evil Dead Rise working hard to make sure everything looks as horrifying as possible. Even some amputated limbs are thrown around on the floor, which leads us to wonder if any character will attach a chainsaw where their legs used to be.

The corridor is probably from the building where one of the sequel’s main characters, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), raises her three kids. Early plot details reveal that the movie will focus on Ellie’s younger sister, Beth (Lily Sullivan), as she comes to visit just as someone uses the Necronomicon to unleash new horror in the world. The movie’s plot also involves a twisted version of motherhood, which indicates Ellie might become a Deadite. So, we might be looking at a bloody duel between two sisters. Evil Dead Rise's cast also includes Mia Challis as an 18-year-old girl obsessed with fashion and social media, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Gabrielle Echols.

Evil Dead Rise’s director Cronin was handpicked by the original trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi. The new director was also praised by Bruce Campbell, who played the Deadite-killer Ash Williams in the original trilogy and the spinoff series Ash vs. Evil Dead. Speaking with Collider, Campbell said that Cronin’s approach is bringing something new to the franchise since the sequel is “a very European ‘Evil Dead’.” Raimi and Campbell are attached to Evil Dead Rise as executive producers.

While Evil Dead Rises was initially planned as an exclusive HBO Max release, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to give the horror sequel a theatrical run. Now, Evil Dead Rise will hit theaters on April 21, 2023. Check out the new image and the movie’s synopsis below.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building. It gives rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

While we wait for the Deadites to rise, you can also check our full interview with Campbell below, in which the star gives his seal of approval to Evil Dead Rises.