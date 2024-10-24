The Evil Dead franchise unquestionably changed the game when it came to horror movies. A genre-shattering flick that proved shocking horror can be just as poignant as it is effective, The Evil Dead also put director Sam Raimi on the map and set him on the path to a noughties trilogy of Spider-Man films. The most recent addition to the Evil Dead franchise came in 2023 when Lee Cronin brought his spin to the series with Evil Dead Rise to plenty of positive acclaim.

Even as recently as September, the film has been dominating streaming, becoming a fond favorite of Netflix users as one of the best R-rated horrors on the platform. However, despite being the perfect film to scare fans over Halloween, the movie's most shocking fright doesn't come from within the narrative at all. Scarily, it's been confirmed that Evil Dead Rise will be leaving Netflix on November 23, 2024, giving lovers of the film and the franchise mere weeks to capitalize on its availability.

'Evil Dead Rise' is a Worthy Addition to the Franchise

Evil Dead Rise certainly had some living up to do when it arrived in April 2023, with the title alone synonymous with one of horror's greatest and most important franchises. Thankfully, Cronin and co would not disappoint, with the film flying toward the $140 million mark at the global Box Office. This is thanks in no small part to positive word of mouth, with Evil Dead Rise receiving plenty of positive praise from both viewers and critics alike. One such critic, Collider's Marco Vito Oddo, spoke glowingly of the film in his review, saying:

"Decapitated heads come and go, but what makes the Evil Dead franchise so enthralling are the human characters that are forced to become heroes. In a tight 97-minute runtime, Cronin makes us care for each member of Ellie's family, cheering for their success or sharing the pain of their failure. That’s a huge achievement for a horror movie, which helps Evil Dead Rise to carve its mark in the franchise’s immaculate history. Sure, there are some hiccups along the way, as Cronin doesn't always manage to balance the dark tone he wants to give his movie with the comical tradition of the Evil Dead franchise. Still, Evil Dead Rise's scares and gore are so effective, and its cast so committed to the story, that it's easy to be completely enthralled by Cronin's movie."

Evil Dead Rise will leave Netflix on November 23, 2024. You can still catch it on the streamer right now.

8 10 Evil Dead Rise A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Release Date April 21, 2023 Director Lee Cronin Cast Alyssa Sutherland , Lily Sullivan , Gabrielle Echols , Morgan Davies , Nell Fisher , Mia Challis Runtime 120 minutes Writers Lee Cronin , Sam Raimi Budget $17 million Studio(s) New Line Cinema , Renaissance Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Franchise(s) Evil Dead Expand

