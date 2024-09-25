Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise, is considered the highest-grossing production of the entire film series and has gained even more love given its latest move to one of the world’s renowned streamers. In a recent report, ComicBook confirmed that the film was added to Netflix’s streaming catalog in the U.S. after a brief stay on Max and has already gotten to one of the top positions in no time, standing tall among other more recent Netflix hits.

Evil Dead Rise, added to Netflix’s lineup only a day ago, is now in the second spot overall on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the U.S., as revealed in Tuesday's edition. It follows closely behind The Garfield Movie, which still maintains its top spot while also overshadowing Netflix's successes Uglies and Rebel Ridge. The other six movies that made it to the list are His Three Daughters, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, American Gangster, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Trolls Band Together and Trolls.

Despite being a gory R-rated picture, Evil Dead Rise became a favorite of many as soon as it was released, with it receiving positive reviews even from critics and an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Furthermore, the supernatural movie has amassed about $147 million globally, comprising $67.2 million in the U.S. and Canada and $79.8 million in other territories. For those yet to see this spectacular creation, its synopsis reads, "A young woman's reunion with her estranged sister becomes a blood-soaked fight for survival when an earthquake uncovers a flesh-possessing ancient evil."

'Evil Dead Rise' Delivers “Good Scares and Brutal Action”

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 15, 2023, before heading to the U.S. for its theatrical debut the following month via Warner Bros. Pictures. The film stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as the two estranged sisters leading the storyline, while Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher appear in supporting roles. Rob Tapert produced the movie, which was also inspired by Sam Raimi's characters.

In Collider’s review of Evil Dead Rise, Marco Vito Oddo praised the movie for delivering “on its promise of good scares and brutal action.” Also, Oddo pointed out what makes the film such a fascinating watch by writing:

“In a tight 97-minute runtime, Cronin makes us care for each member of Ellie's family, cheering for their success or sharing the pain of their failure. That’s a huge achievement for a horror movie, which helps Evil Dead Rise to carve its mark on the franchise’s immaculate history.”

Evil Dead Rise is currently streaming on Netflix.

Evil Dead Rise 8 10 A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Release Date April 21, 2023 Director Lee Cronin Cast Mirabai Pease , Richard Crouchley , Lily Sullivan , Alyssa Sutherland Runtime 97 minutes

